Josh Tobias and Jhon Nunez each had an RBI double and Cody Asche had an RBI single as the Portland Sea Dogs scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday in Trenton, New Jersey.

Portland had lost 10 of 11, including a doubleheader against Trenton on Monday.

Bobby Dalbec homered in the seventh for Portland, his eighth of the season.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Running back Jordan Rowell, who played two seasons at Northern Illinois, is transferring to the University of Maine, the school announced on Tuesday.

Rowell, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore from Elmhurst, Illinois, appeared in one game in 2018 for the Huskies after a redshirt year in 2017. In high school, Rowell rushed for 6,032 yards, which is ranked eighth in Illinois state history.

TENNIS

LYON OPEN: Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round in Lyon, France with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 over John Millman of Australia.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who rose to No. 28 in the ATP rankings this week, saved five break points to set up a meeting with Steve Johnson in the next round of the clay-court tournament.

GENEVA OPEN: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ernests Gulbis in the second round.

The fifth-ranked German, seeking his first title in 2019, saved eight of the nine break points he faced against the 80th-ranked Gulbis.

NUREMBERG CUP: Rain again disrupted play on the third day, with home favorite Andrea Petkovic among just four players to progress from a packed first-round schedule.

The eighth-seeded Petkovic defeated Turkish qualifier Cagla Buyukakcay 6-3, 6-2 to set up a meeting with German compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam. Friedsam earlier rallied to beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

INTERNATIONAUX de STRASBURG: Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Tuesday because of a right arm injury.

SOCCER

MLS: DaMarcus Beasley says he will retire after 20 years in professional soccer when the Houston Dynamo finish their season.

The midfielder and left back turns 37 this week and is the only American to either play in four World Cups or appear in a European Champions League semifinal.

EUROPA LEAGUE: The choice of Baku as host of the Europa League final provided Arsenal with further grounds for discontent Tuesday when one of the team’s most talented players pulled out of the game for political reasons.

After holding lengthy talks with Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan said he would not be traveling to Azerbaijan for next week’s final because of concerns about the tension that currently exists between the country and his native Armenia.

“It’s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players,” Mkhitaryan said on his social media channels, “and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it.”

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: The United States will host Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15 in the first CONCACAF Nations League.

CONCACAF said that the Americans, seeded in Group A, will play at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Niki Lauda, who won two of his world titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

– Staff and news service report

