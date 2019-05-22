The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals group has named Jillian Kanter as president of its board.

Kanter, a marketing and communications specialist at Portland law firm Verrill Dana, has been a member of PROPEL for the past two years.

PROPEL’s mission is to help young individuals and businesses grow and succeed in Maine. The program also helps provide them with opportunities to network to build relationships in the business world, and learn about how to grow their businesses. To achieve this goal, PROPEL hosts networking events, seminars and professional lunches.

Kanter said she is excited to take over as board president at an important time in Maine, which has the oldest population in the country. She said she hopes to invest in Maine’s future leaders and grow small businesses in Maine.

“PROPEL has grown tremendously over the past few years, providing young professionals with an increasingly louder voice in the local business community,” she said.

