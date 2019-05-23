Growing up in northern Maine – potato country – and living in Maine my whole life has given me appreciation for the simple pleasures and beauty surrounding our precious state.

I remember our parents driving us around town admiring Christmas lights, decorations and cutting our tree.

Making our own fun like winter skating, sliding, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling with friends on school snow days kept us happy and outdoors. Memories when Rob took me ice fishing on the river, patiently waiting, hoping for an orange flag. Pussy willows budding, sneakers and the first bike ride down to Cindy’s were signs of spring.

I’m older now and the signs have changed. It’s open up camp season, turn the water on, ice is out and neighbors are busy picking up the yard and putting in docks. Running down to the pond’s edge on first trip back to camp, looking for the loons’ return. The tulips are popping up and flower gardens need to be raked, and I’m swatting away swarms of nasty black flies. Neighbor said the fiddleheads are ready, so we will paddle the river banks hoping to fill our garbage bags.

It’s summertime and shorts are on, kayak the pond, coffee on the deck, sunsets, barbecues, gathering firewood and hearing the barred owls echo. I look forward to the poster card shades of lupine, smell of lilacs and the twinkling fireflies. Driving over the Belfast bridge, over one of my favorite harbors, I can see anchored fishing and recreation boats. It is lunch time and hitting the Co-Op for a lobster roll, clam chowder, or maybe steamers.

After strolling the boardwalk, admiring the ocean, tourists inquire about a good lunch and shopping spot. Now heading back to camp, we frequently stop at the roadside veggie stand for dinner. Strawberry shortcake and camp chairs are lined up on the dock to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

Next month is blueberry season, when I can make pies, pancakes with maple syrup and stock the freezer. The calendar shows the county fair coming soon, an outdoor waterfront concert, and the Maine arts and crafts festival, too. It’s a busy summer and always a highlight when our friends from away visit for their RV beach campground vacation. We park our beach chairs, coolers, relax, and enjoy time together.

After that, life gets quieter as the leaf-peeping tourists travel home and kids are back in school, a perfect time for a foliage hike with spectacular views. Sadly, time flies, and we are already closing down camp again, but still manage to squeeze in a few more pristine pond paddles before waving goodbye until next year.

We have to keep looking forward to simple daily pleasures, like Thanksgiving, a favorite family holiday where everyone gathers, tell stories, laughs and feels grateful for all that we have and our Maine life adventures.

I feel fortunate to have the best of all worlds living in Maine: caring, loving people to share memories, lake camp friends, boat owners, beautiful Maine beach access and a special camp on the pond.

Life is wicked good in Maine.

