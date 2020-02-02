Welcome to Meetinghouse, a community storytelling project hosted by the Maine Sunday Telegram. On the first Sunday of every month we will publish short, autobiographical stories on one universal theme sent to us by readers. Every month will have a different theme, touching on a different aspect of life. No one can tell their whole life story in so few words, but, over time, these stories will come together to form a picture of our state and the people who live here. Jump in and read, but don’t stop there. Bang out a story of your own and send it to us for next month’s package.
— Greg Kesich, Editorial Page Editor
