There was no stopping me as I burned the candle at both ends before my “let’s go have fun” mojo disappeared a few years ago. I’ve rediscovered the mojo, but it feels radically altered, with little desire to participate in many of my old activities.

Gone are the days of regular, elaborate dinners with wine, always at new restaurants reviewed in previous weeks. Also gone are the long weekends on a spending spree to Quebec City “just because.” I no longer buy shoes that will end up on the shelf collecting dust until it’s time to get rid of them to make room for a new pair that would more than likely also collect dust.

A few months ago I thought that selling most of my belongings, renting out my condo and traveling would help me to figure out what I want in this next stage of my life. I began by moving to Scotland in late November. I was gone six weeks. I rented a flat through Airbnb, I ate when I wanted, slept when I wanted and explored the city and visited museums for free when I wanted.

The time away allowed me to think more quietly than I have in years. I was able to just “be,” and to contemplate my next steps. It was glorious …

Time away was also not glorious. I missed Maine. I missed my new friends. I also missed someone I realized I care for: the man I began dating before I left. In all, I came back because I missed the journey I was on here.

I’ve always enjoyed nature and beach walks, so that hasn’t changed, but the “let’s go” mojo that works for me today are simple activities: meeting friends for weekly coffee, enjoying a movie at the Nickelodeon with the new man in my life, making a trip to the local market to buy food for an evening meal or taking the sunrise mail run with my gal pals in the warm summer months (can’t wait!). I find joy in the little things: grooving to my favorite music, savoring the taste and crunchiness of Pamela’s Honey Grahams, looking at cloud formations or watching a squirrel become king of the hill as it rises on its hind legs atop a mound of snow.

I don’t feel I’m missing out on anything because I live more simply. I like that I don’t feel the need to experience the new “it” thing (not that there’s anything wrong with that). I’m trying to be more in tune with what I believe is most important – spending quality time with the people I care about, and relishing the seemingly unimportant moments that bring happiness.

Traveling helped me to understand that the “let’s go” mojo works in both directions. I was excited to be able to fly away and think about my future. I was equally excited to say, “let’s go home,” and get on a plane back to Maine.

