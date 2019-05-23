These federal contracts and patents were recently awarded in Maine:

CONTRACTS

Howell Laboratories Inc. of Bridgton won a $29,370 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for flow switches.

Cascobay Cleaning of Portland won an $11,000 contract set aside for small business from the U.S. Coast Guard for janitorial services for the USCG Sector Northern New England in South Portland.

B.A. Services Inc. of Bangor won a $929,240 contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for building and grounds maintenance services at Loyalhanna Lake and Conemaugh River Lake in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

Engineered Construction Services Inc. of Raymond won a $393,066 contract set aside for small business from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command for the preventative and remedial maintenance of diesel generators at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. of Pittsfield won a $965,024 contract from the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs for tube indicator panel displays.

Beckman Coulter of Kittery won an $8,594 contract from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command for the preventative maintenance and calibration of portable liquid particle counters.

Davis Interiors of Kittery won a $32,500 contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for Nomex fabric.

Artel Inc. of Westbrook won a $16,630 contract set aside for small business from the FBI for instruments and laboratory equipment.

PATENTS

Hypermach Aerospace Industries of Portland received a patent developed by Richard H. Lugg of Yarmouth for a hypersonic aircraft. The craft is expected to improve on technical capabilities of supersonic aircraft, including reducing sonic boom.

Goodrich of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a patent developed by two co-inventors, including Matthew Salois of Berwick, for an “energetic one way sequence termination valve.” Energetic systems are used for various applications that need explosive energy to achieve a desired result.

Peregrine Turbine Technologies of Wiscasset received a patent developed by David S. Stapp of Wiscasset for a heat exchanger for a power generation system.

Position Imaging of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, received a patent developed by Edward L. Hill of Kittery for a wireless relay station for radio frequency-based tracking system.

Wex of South Portland received a patent developed by three co-inventors for innovations in mobile fleet card activation. The co-inventors include John Lind Thomas of South Freeport and Philip S. Baker of Cape Elizabeth.

Invisible Intelligence of Fairfield received a patent developed by two co-inventors for a “recording system and apparatus including geofencing.” The system enables unattended airports within a geofenced area to generate a useful archive of certain radio communications made by aircraft and ground personnel. The co-inventors are Ronald Paul Cote of West Gardiner and John Guimond of Fairfield.

Children’s Group of Richmond, Virginia, received a patent developed by four co-inventors for a “multiuser amusement rocking device.” The co-inventors include Amanda Lacy of Portland. The patent allows for an improvement in the traditional structure of a seesaw.

