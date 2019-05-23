Re: “McConnell introduces bill making legal smoking age 21” (May 21, Page A2):

How ironic that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demonstrates his concern for the health consequences of teenage smoking while sitting on his hands as the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency guts the Clean Air Act and the Clean Power Plan, actions that will affect the health of all Americans.

Larry Kaplan, M.D.

Cape Elizabeth

