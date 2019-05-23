TRENTON, N.J. — Trenton scored two runs in the sixth inning and the bullpen held the Portland Sea Dogs scoreless over the final three innings for a 3-2 win Thursday at Arm & Hammer Park.

Rashad Crawford led off the sixth with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hoy Jun Park and scored on a double by Wendell Rijo. He came home on a single by Brandon Wagner.

After Portland loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Luke Tendler scored on a fielder’s choice before Trenton starter Rony Garcia struck out Tate Matheny and reliever Trevor Lane got Jhon Nunez to pop out.

Lane (2-0) also pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Josh Tobias and Tendler hit singles off Brooks Kriske in the eighth, and Keith Curcio singled in the ninth off Daniel Alvarez, who earned his fifth save.

Cody Asche homered to right field in the first inning for the Sea Dogs.

Portland starter Kyle Hart (3-6) allowed three runs, four hits and two walks, and struck out six in seven innings. Durbin Feltman pitched the eighth.

The Sea Dogs will begin a four-game homestand against Altoona at 6 p.m. on Friday.

NOTE: The Sea Dogs received right-handed pitcher Jake Cosart from Single-A Salem, while right-handed pitcher Zach Schellenger was assigned to Salem.

Share

< Previous

Next >