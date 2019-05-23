Allagash Victor Ale Tasting

5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, 21-plus. stlawrencearts.org

It’s that special time of year up on Portland’s Munjoy Hill. It’s time for the annual Allagash Victor Ale Tasting party. The gathering is a celebration that features Victor Ale, a beer made with red grapes, and you’ll be able to meet recent James Beard award-winner Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing, along with some of his staff. The party happens on the lawn outside the St. Lawrence Arts Center, which benefits from the beer’s proceeds. You’ll hear live music from Big Ass Rooster, cast your vote during the chicken-wing contest and quench your thirst.

‘The Tomb of King Tot’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 2. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors, 25 and younger and students pay what you can. madhorse.com.

“The Tomb of King Tot,” written by Olivia Dufault, centers around the character of comic strip creator Jane Haley. Haley’s “King Tot” is a pun-filled, three-panel strip that tells the tales of a 9-year-old pharaoh in ancient Egypt. Things are exciting for Haley as she’s been nominated for the Chuckling Willow award, the holy grail of awards for female cartoonists in New England. But what happens when tragedy strikes in the Haley home? Lines get both figuratively and literally blurred as Haley straddles the line between real life and the made up world of “King Tot.”

Fred Armisen

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

He’s calling the tour, Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome, and one can only imagine the Portland show will be a musical and comedic adventure. Fred Armisen is a man of many talents. He was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” for 13 seasons and is the co-creator and co-star of the hilarious sketch comedy “Portlandia.” Armisen also is lifelong drummer and played in the Chicago punk band Trenchmouth in the late ’80s, as well as for Blue Man Group for a stint in the ’90s. Armisen is also the band leader of The 8G Band, the house band for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

‘Boilerplate’

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 1. Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors and students. stormwarningstheatre.com

Bridget Domareki, Shannon LoCascio, Sophey Potter and Karin Trachtenberg star in “Boilerplate.” The new play is about four women in an arbitration setting who address a multi-faceted conflict involving consent, rape, pornography, the internet and corporate responsibility, and the financial and personal damages they endure as a result. “Boilerplate” was written by Canadian playwright David Gow with his wife, K. Galo Glow, and they’ll both be at the opening night performance for a preshow wine-and-cheese reception followed by a postshow talk-back session.

Opera Showcase Cocktail Party

8 p.m. Friday. Grace, 15 Chestnut St., Portland, $25. eventbrite.com

Grace restaurant and the Frannie Peabody Center cordially invite you to a fabulous opera cocktail party. You can come all gussied up or super casual, and either way you’ll feast on oysters and caviar. You’ll also hear two exceptional opera singers perform throughout the evening. Elizabeth Brooks is a current member of the New York Metropolitan Opera Chorus and John R. Fulton III has been a soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, The Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony. Whether you’re a huge opera lover or have never experienced hearing it live, all are welcome and part of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Frannie Peabody Center and its mission to prevent the spread of HIV and provide support for those living with HIV and AIDS in Maine.

Superhero Day at Hadlock Field

1 p.m. Sunday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $12 to $26. portlandseadogs.com

Not all heroes wear capes, even superheroes. This includes Black Panther who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, lead the pregame superhero parade and will pose for photos with fans. You’ll also see characters from Pine State Heroes. This is all part of Superhero Day at Hadlock Field, and you’re encouraged to dress as your favorite superhero. Prizes will be awarded for best kid and adult costumes. You’ll also see some great baseball as the Portland Sea Dogs battle the Altoona Curve. Be sure to arrive at noon if you’d like to be part of the parade. Also, consider sticking around after the game because fans 16 and under get to run the bases.

Share

< Previous

Next >