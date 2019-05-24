WINDHAM — Scarborough scored five runs in the second inning Friday and continued its perfect SMAA softball season with a 6-1 victory against Windham.

Ava McDonald and Sylvia Foley each had a pair of hits for the Red Storm (15-0).

Chloe Wilcox hit a solo home run, and Ellen Files and Ellie Wilson each added a hit for the Eagles (9-6).

MARSHWOOD 14, FALMOUTH 8: Reid Johnson went 3 for 4, Erin Gray tripled and doubled, and the Hawks (5-9) built a 14-2 lead against the Yachtsmen (0-16) at Falmouth.

Liberty Ladd homered twice and tripled for Falmouth, which pulled within 14-7 with a five-run fifth inning.

Lauren Leidemann-Smith added two hits for Marshwood.

MASSABESIC 11, DEERING 0: Emily Antrim threw a one-hitter, striking out 14, and hit a three-run triple in the first inning as the Mustangs (11-4) defeated the Rams (1-13) at Portland.

Grace Tutt added three hits and an RBI, and Zoey DeAngelis had two hits, including a triple, for Massabesic.

Mackenzie O’Donnell had the hit for Deering and struck out four over four innings.

WELLS 6, POLAND 3: Meredith Bogue was 3 for 3 with a double for the Warriors (7-8), who scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Knights (9-5-1) at Wells.

Abby Hanson and Kenzie Foss hit RBI singles in the sixth.

Karissa Kenyon, Savannah Grover and Emma Cousins each contributed a double for Wells.

BONNY EAGLE 15, PORTLAND 3: Makala Greene hit a two-run homer in the first inning, doubled and finished with four RBI to pace a 17-hit offense as the Scots (9-6) downed the Bulldogs (5-10) in five innings at Standish.

Emma Steinbuchel hit a two-run single in the fifth to end the game.

The Scots broke a close game open with a seven-run third for an 11-3 lead.

Emma Burnham added four hits and an RBI, and struck out two for Bonny Eagle.

Halloran Chase and Grace Stacey doubled for Portland.

CONY 9, MT. ARARAT 8: The Rams (6-8) scored three runs in the sixth inning to overcome the Eagles (1-13) at Augusta.

Gaby McGuire and Brooklyn Belanger each had a double and two singles for Cony. Alexis Couverette had a double and single, and Catelyn Fairbrother-White and Tanley Tibbetts added two singles apiece.

Emily Wormwood hit a grand slam for Mt. Ararat. Jaden Lohr and Jaimey Weidner had doubles.

NOBLE 7, CHEVERUS 0: The Knights (12-2) scored four runs in the first inning, three unearned, and handled Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (7-7) at Portland.

Raegan Kelly of Noble scattered five hits with nine strikeouts and had a pair of hits. Kassidy Lessard hit a solo home run in the seventh.

YORK 12, LAKE REGION 1: Abby Orso struck out 13 and Hannah Gennaro had four of the 15 hits for the Wildcats (11-2), who downed the Lakers (6-7) in six innings at Naples.

Orso allowed a run on six hits, and Kayla Dredge added three hits for York, which took advantage of six errors.

Jordan Weese had two hits for Lake Region.

OAK HILL 4, MADISON 2: Mikayla Buckmore drove in a pair of runs as visiting Oak Hill (11-3) beat Madison (13-1) to snap the Bulldogs’ 33-game winning streak.

Sadie Waterman of the Raiders struck out 11, allowed six hits and walked one.

Mahala Smith went 2 for 4 and Abby Nadeau doubled for the Raiders (11-3).

Brooke McKenney and Landyn Landry each had two hits for Madison, the reigning Class C state champion.

BIDDEFORD 6, SANFORD 3: Chantel Perreault singled in Chantelle Bouchard in the first inning and Anna Levigne lined an RBI double in the third as the Tigers (10-6) opened a 4-0 lead and downed the Spartans (4-11) at Biddeford.

Perreault and Alexis Matteau had two hits each for Biddeford.

Tori Parker, Madison Romano and Kallee Turner had two hits apiece for Sanford.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12, FREEPORT 0: The Patriots (6-7) scored theee runs in the first inning and went on to down the Falcons (5-9-1) in six innings at Gray.

TRAIP ACADEMY 21, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9: Madison Andrews struck out six and went 2 for 4, and the Rangers (4-10) scored nine runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to beat the Seagulls (2-13) in six innings at Kittery.

Meghan Pelletier hit a two-run homer in the third for Old Orchard.

LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 19, DEERING 5: Grace Boisvert and Abby Allen each scored six goals as the Tigers (7-2) rolled past the Rams (0-10) at Portland.

Allen added three assists, and Paige Laverriere had two goals and two assists.

Kiaya Gatchell scored twice for Deering.

CONY 10, MORSE 9: Sierra Clark and Kami Lambert each scored three goals to lead the Rams (6-5) over the Shipbuilders (3-8) at Bath.

Cammie Osborne had two goals and an assist, and Faith Leathers-Pouliot and Sydney Avery also scored for the Rams. Sarah-Cook Wheeler had seven saves.

Emma Warner led Morse with three goals.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 16, WELLS 6: Natalie Farrell scored four goals for the Panthers (6-5), who took a 7-2 halftime lead and pulled away from the Warriors (4-6) at Wells.

Helen Hamblett and Catherine Reid each added three goals. Hamblett had five assists.

Brianna Michaud-Nolan and Sarah Webb each scored twice for Wells.

WINSLOW 12, OCEANSIDE 4: Savannah Joler scored seven goals as the Black Raiders (11-4) cruised past Oceanside (2-8) at Winslow.

Silver Clukey added three goals and Carrie Selwood made five saves to earn the shutout.

Grace Cody led the Mariners with three goals.

OXFORD HILLS 16, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Cecilia Dieterich scored four goals as Oxford Hills (9-1) downed Edward Little (1-10) at Auburn.

Jade Smedberg contributed three goals for the Vikings, who led 10-3 at halftime.

Megan Steele had four goals for the Red Eddies.

