GOLF

Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo shared the lead Friday two rounds into the Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, New York.

Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course.

Broadhurst, who won last year’s tournament at Harbor Shores in southwest Michigan, carded a bogey-free round. Starting on the back nine, he birdied his first two holes – the par-4 10th and par-3 11th – and added a birdie on the par-4 seventh. The 53-year-old Englishman has five PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning a major at the 2016 Senior British Open.

Toledo had five birdies and two bogeys. The 56-year-old from Mexico won the last of his four senior titles in 2016.

First-round leader Scott Parel and Retief Goosen were two strokes back.

PGA: Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64 that gave him the second-round lead at Colonial at Fort Worth, Texas.

Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.

LPGA: Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together in the Pure Silk Championship. Bronte Law kept up, too.

Rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, Law shot a 3-under 68 at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at 9-under 133 at Williamsburg, Virginia.

• Michelle Wie has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Women’s Open to continue her recovery from a hand injury.

EUROPEAN: Matthias Schwab shot a 5-under 66 in the worst conditions of the second round to take a one-stroke lead at the Made in Denmark at Farso, Denmark.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, visited Cleveland’s facility for several hours, but left without signing a contract, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

However, the Browns and McCoy’s agents are having “ongoing discussions,” said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

McCoy was released earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn’t want to pay him $13 million next season and couldn’t find a suitable trade.

The Browns are one of several teams pursuing the 6-foot-4, 295-pound McCoy, who has 54 1/2 career sacks in 123 games – all with Tampa Bay.

McCoy is expected to have other meetings.

• Ndamukong Suh, who helped the Rams make the Super Bowl last season, has agreed to terms with the Tampa Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy.

SOCCER

UNDER-20: Denys Popov scored on a header off a corner kick in the 51st minute, and Ukraine beat the United States 2-1 at Bielsko Biala, Poland, in the Americans’ opener at the Under-20 World Cup.

Brandon Servania scored for the U.S.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Portland Trail Blazers formally announced that Coach Terry Stotts signed a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

The extension was first revealed the day after the Trail Blazers were eliminated from the postseason by the Golden State Warriors, but terms were not released.

WNBA: Breanna Stewart will be a paid ambassador for the WNBA this season.

The reigning league MVP tore her right Achilles tendon while playing overseas this winter. Because the league has no injury list for teams, the Seattle Storm suspended Stewart without pay to free up a roster spot.

The WNBA will pay Stewart in excess of the roughly $65,000 base salary she would have made with the Storm, according to a person familiar with the details.

SPORTS BETTING

TENNESSEE: Tennessee is about to become the first state in the nation to offer an online-only sportsbook as the governor says he has reluctantly allowed a sports betting proposal to become law without his signature.

However Gov. Bill Lee warned that any future attempt to expand gambling throughout the state would result in a veto.

Lee announced he was allowing the bill to become enacted because it did not “pursue casinos,” which he said encourages criminal activity.

The legislation, which has a July 1 effective date, would allow regulated statewide mobile and interactive sports gambling for people 21 and older.

The proposal is projected to bring in more than $50 million annually.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

• Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will be eligible to play next season after the NCAA’s reinstatement committee agreed with an appeal filed by the school.

The NCAA had declared De Sousa ineligible this past season and next season in early February.

The punishment came after De Sousa’s named surfaced last summer in an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball.

The school appealed the decision, and the NCAA said it had “determined additional relief was appropriate.”

De Sousa declared for next month’s NBA draft but said he would return to Kansas if he could play next season.

FOOTBALL: Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school’s appeal of their drug suspension.

TRACK AND FIELD: Zachariah Hoyle of Southern Maine and Sophie Stokes Cerkvenik of Colby qualified in their events at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at Geneva, Ohio.

Hoyle was second in his 800-meter heat with a time of 1 minute, 51.81 seconds. Stokes Cerkvenik’s 100-meter hurdles time of 14.24 seconds was third among non-heat winners. The final for each will take place Saturday.

Southern Maine’s C.J. Moody finished 12th in the decathlon with 6,514 points after achieving personal records in the javelin (130 feet, 1 inch) and the 1,500 meter race (4:41.85).

Brendan Donahue of Bates was forced to withdraw from the decathlon after falling during the 110-meter hurdles. Donahue was able to compete in the discus event that followed, but not the pole vault.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the tournament. The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.

OLYMPICS

2026: The Italian bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo looks stronger than the Stockholm-Are project in an IOC analysis of the candidates.

The IOC says its own polling in March showed “83 percent support in Italy” and “55 percent in favor in Sweden.”

