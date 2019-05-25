A Saco man was arrested early Saturday following an alleged assault in the Old Port, according to Portland police.

Matthew Calvert, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and was being held Saturday in the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail, police said.

The altercation occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dana Street. The victim, a 26-year-old Parsonsfield man, was treated for serious injuries at Maine Medical Center and released, said Lt. Robert Doherty.

Doherty declined to provide additional information because the case remains under investigation.

