MILWAUKEE — Jake Arrieta pitched eight effective innings, Andrew McCutchen homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Saturday.

Cesar Hernandez, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto also connected in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBI, and Hernandez also drove in two runs.

Arrieta (5-4) allowed two runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked one in his first win since April 27. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in his previous four starts.

Milwaukee lost for the fifth time in its last seven games. Mike Moustakas hit his 13th homer in the seventh, but the Brewers finished with just five hits.

CUBS 8, REDS 6: Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since being suspended for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy, leading Chicago at home.

With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago’s weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0: Patrick Corbin pitched a four-hit shutout, Yan Gomes hit a three-run double in the fourth inning and Washington won at home.

Corbin (5-2) faced the minimum through five innings while allowing two singles. He retired 10 straight batters from the end of the second until allowing a leadoff single in the sixth to Miguel Rojas. He struck out five and walked one, needing 116 pitches to get through nine innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, GIANTS 4: Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day, Adam Jones had two hits and an RBI, and Arizona won at San Francisco.

Ildemaro Vargas drove in two runs and scored twice for Arizona. Adam Jones had two hits, and Kevin Cron added a double and two RBI in his major league debut.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 3: Pinch-hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run homer during a four-run eighth inning, helping St. Louis win at home.

Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Cardinals (26-25) were in danger of falling below .500 for the first time since April 7.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 3: Luke Voit hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning at Kansas City, Missouri, and New York won its sixth straight game to open a day-night doubleheader.

Friday night’s game was postponed because of severe thunderstorms, forcing the split doubleheader.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 1: Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings, C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs and Minnesota won at Minneapolis for its 10th win in 11 games.

Gibson (5-2) gave up five hits and walked none, striking out nine. His only blemish was Jose Abreu’s leadoff homer in the fourth. Gibson retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 5: Mike Fiers won in his first start at home since pitching a no-hitter earlier this month and Oakland sent Seattle to its fifth straight loss.

Matt Chapman homered and Ramon Laureano doubled in his fifth straight game, matching Miguel Tejada for the Oakland record.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 2: Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10, and Ji-Man Choi and Tommy Pham hit two-run homers, leading Tampa Bay at Cleveland.

Morton (5-0) extended his unbeaten streak to a career-best 18 starts dating to last Aug. 17 with Houston, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He has an 8-0 record with a 3.10 ERA in that stretch.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 19, BLUE JAYS 4: Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam and San Diego hit a franchise-record seven home runs at Toronto for its fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs, and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

METS 5, TIGERS 4: Tomas Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and New York won at home.

Nido drove a 2-0 pitch from Farmer (3-4) narrowly over the wall in right-center, ending a game full of wasted chances for both teams. Nido was doused with water at home plate, and Noah Syndergaard dumped a bag of popcorn over his head during an on-field postgame interview.

NOTES

ASTROS: Houston placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain but could be close to getting second baseman Jose Altuve back from injury.

General Manager Jeff Luhnow said Springer suffered a Grade 2 sprain but wouldn’t give a timetable for how long Springer would be out.

ANGELS: Los Angeles placed Matt Harvey on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain, two days after what he deemed an “embarrassing” loss and one of the worst starts of his career.

Harvey allowed eight earned runs and gave up four homers in the Angels’ 16-7 loss Thursday to the Twins, who tied a franchise record with eight home runs in the game.

