FALMOUTH — Meet records fell, surprise winners emerged and the team titles came down to the final event at the SMAA track and field championships Saturday at Falmouth High.

Cheverus’s standout sophomore sprinter, Victoria Bossong, had a hand in three records as she paced the Stags to a narrow victory in the girls’ meet. Cheverus finished with 89 points, edging Gorham (87.33) and Thornton Academy (81.33).

Bossong shattered the 100-meter meet record with a time of 11.94 seconds – becoming just the second Maine schoolgirl to go under 12 seconds. The old SMAA record of 12.4 was set in 1985 by Edette Williams of Portland.

Bossong also set a meet record of 25.02 in the 200 and anchored the winning 1,600-relay team that included Emma Gallant, Rosie Train and Evelyn Hanley to a record of 4:01.44. She was named the meet’s girls’ track MVP.

“My PR in the 100 was 12.18, last year at states,” Bossong said. “I’m really happy with (this) time.”

While Williams lost her record, her family is still in the SMAA record books. Her son, Scarborough junior Jarett Flaker, lowered his own meet record in the 100 as he won with a time of 10.71 seconds – the fastest ever by a Maine schoolboy. Flaker also won the 200 and was named the boys’ track MVP.

Flaker and Anthony Clavette, who won the high jump with a school record (6-4 1/4) and was second in the triple jump, paced the Red Storm boys to a 125-120.3 victory over Thornton. Scarborough beat Thornton in the 1,600 relay to wrap up the title.

Three other girls’ records were broken, by Emily Labbe of Scarborough in the 100 hurdles (14.80), Emma White of Cheverus in the triple jump (38-1), and by Bonny Eagle’s team of Kayla Raymond, Delaney Hesler, Ami Beaumier and Emma Abbott in the 3,200 relay (9:38.19).

White also won the long jump with a season-best 17-9 1/4 and was second in the 100 hurdles. She was named the girls’ field MVP.

“My triple jump wasn’t a PR, but I was over 38 on two jumps so it was definitely my most consistent meet,” White said.

The only other boys’ record to fall was set by Deering’s 400 relay team of Samacha Sam, Antonio Ciccomancini, Ethan Berdeja and James Opio, with a time of 43.63. Opio held off a hard-charging Flaker on the anchor leg.

Thornton’s boys team had two of the top individual performers.

Jason Montano was named field MVP after winning both the shot put – with a season-best throw of 60-4 – and discus.

Travis Snyder won three events, starting with the pole vault and 110 hurdles in quick succession. Then, after placing sixth in the long jump, Snyder had enough left to hold off teammate Max Spaulding in the 300 hurdles.

“I didn’t expect to win the 300,” Snyder said. “You are tired. I just try to block everything out and then you just run. That’s all you can think about.”

Biddeford senior Sam Mills’ victory in the 3,200 shocked even himself. Mills entered as the fourth seed with a best of 10:05. He won in 9:56.29, beating his future University of Maine roommate, Alex Troxell of Deering, by a little more than a second.

“I came into lap seven in about fourth and I was boxed in, (but) I saw the opportunity and I went and it worked. It worked. I’m psyched,” Mills said after his first victory in a major meet.

Syeira New of Massabesic similarly experienced first-time success as a senior. She won the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.51 seconds into a headwind, a full second ahead of both the field and her previous best time. She was seeded fifth.

“I wanted it really bad,” New said. “I’ve been doing this all four years and my coach said this was the meet. I tried to push it more in the corner because that’s where a lot of the girls take it easier, and when I got to the straight in first, I wasn’t going to slow down.”

Both the Falmouth boys and girls also had some impressive performances. Doug Cooke set a personal record and facility record in his final home meet, winning the 400 in 50.61. Sophomore Sofie Matson, doing the distance double for the first time this season, cruised to wins in both the 1,600 and 3,200. In the girls’ discus, Emma Harrington, the fourth seed, uncorked a 10-foot personal best to win with a throw of 122-7.

Share

< Previous

Next >