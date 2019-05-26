Maine State Police said 52-year-old Wesley Corbin of Franklin was thrown from his motorcycle after his bike collided with a car on Saturday morning in the town of Hancock.

Corbin and his wife, 45-year-old Karen Corbin, were both transported to local hospitals. She suffered minor injuries, but Corbin had to be transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries that were considered to be serious, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland in a news release said that Corbin was traveling east on Route 1 when a 2006 Subaru Legacy pulled out from Hancock Heights mobile home park into the path of his 2006 Harley-Davidson.

Corbin was unable to avoid the car and his bike collided with the passenger side of the Subaru, which was operated by 76-year-old Florence French of Hancock. French was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. A passenger in the car, 81-year-old Rachel Chamberland of Hancock, was not injured.

The motorcycle was demolished and the car sustained significant damage to the passenger side.

Hancock is a town located in Hancock County.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: