President Trump is continuing to obstruct justice even after the Mueller report, in the form of blocking Congress’ oversight and investigatory efforts.

In William Barr, Trump now has an attorney general who will protect him rather than serving to protect the American people as he should do. Also, after the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which resulted in numerous indictments (and, for those living in the United States, prosecution and either confessions or convictions resulting in prison sentences), Trump and his allies (like Rudy Giuliani) are reaching out to Ukraine for assistance!

With Trump’s Cabinet members (Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin) refusing to cooperate with subpoenas from Congress, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell going to bat for the president in the Senate, Barr as attorney general and Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, I see no other alternative than impeachment proceedings. Even knowing that McConnell will block any action in the Senate, I see advantages to the House looking into whether there is enough evidence of wrongdoing for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial.

For one thing, Trump would no longer be able to say he’s been exonerated (he hasn’t been). It would allow more evidence to come to light than has done so so far. And, perhaps most importantly, it would make clear that Trump’s behavior does not set a precedent for future presidents to follow. It would set him apart as the aberration he is.

And you can count on nothing being done to secure our elections in 2020 against a repeat of Russian-Ukrainian interference – because Trump is counting on their help once again. The House must begin impeachment proceedings now.

Jean A. Thompson

Kennebunk

