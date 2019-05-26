FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes Sunday and shot a 4-under 66 to cruise to a four-shot victory over Tony Finau at Colonial.

Na, a South Korean-born American, opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes after putting his second shot inside 5 feet for birdie at the par-4 second. Na finished 13 under.

Na’s third career PGA Tour victory, and second in 10 months, came after putting himself in contention with a second-round 62, one off the Colonial record. It was his third score at least that good in a span of six on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.

Jordan Spieth’s strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72 as he finished eight shots back to remain without a victory since his third major title at the 2017 British Open.

Jim Furyk’s hopes faded when he went in the water for double bogey at the par-3 13th on the way to a 73.

LPGA: Bronte Law of England shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers to win the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Virginia, by two shots for her first career victory on the Tour.

Law, 24, a former star at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total.

CHAMPIONS: Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass the defending champion Paul Broadhurst and win the Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, New York.

In only his second year on the senior tour and some 15 years after giving up playing professionally, Tanigawa, 51, shot an even-par 70 to finish at 3-under 277. He held off the Tour money leader, Scott McCarron, by a stroke.

EUROPEAN: Bernd Wiesberger of Austria held on to win the Made in Denmark tournament at Farso, Denmark, for his fifth Tour title.

Wiesberger came into the final round with a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre of Scotland and maintained it after shooting a 5-under 66 for 270 overall.

