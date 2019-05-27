St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Dreya Natalie Johnson, born May 13 to Kristen Whittaker and Deondre Johnson of Lewiston. Grandparents are Natalie Williams of Auburn and Mike and Heidi Whittaker of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are June Bailey of Mississippi and Diane Mendenhall, Ed Mendenhall and Linda Mendicino, all of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina.

Mid Coast Hospital

Maddox Nathan Kramer, born May 16 to Taylor Anne Pinkham and Kevin Nathan Kramer of Bath. Grandparents are Tracy Renaud of West Bath, John Pinkham of Bath, Rebecca Tilley of Durham and William Kramer Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina.

Cora Dyer Despres, born May 17 to Margaret and Aaron Despres of Harpswell. Grandparents are Carlene and Thomas Muller of Poland and Linda Despres of Harpswell.

Nathaniel James Betts, born May 18 to Andrew David and Denita Marie (Vanden Bosch) Betts of West Gardiner. Grandparents are Michelle Moore Vanden Bosch of Gardiner and Mary and David Betts of Kents Hill. Great-grandparents are Mary and James Moore of Pittston and Madeleine Poulin of Auburn.

