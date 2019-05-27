WEST KENNEBUNK

Three dog training classes set for Mondays

The Animal Welfare Society is accepting registrations for three upcoming Canine Training Team classes it will offer on Mondays, June 17 through July 1, for dogs who have previously taken basic obedience or received permission from the instructor.

All classes will be held at the AWS facility at 46 Holland Road.

AKC Novice Tricks, at 4 p.m., will teach dogs some new tricks and an opportunity to earn their AKC Trick Dog Title the third class. This class is for dogs of all ages and skill sets.

Intro to Agility for Fun at 5:15 p.m., will introduce dogs to obstacles such as jumps, tires, tunnels and A-frames, using equipment such as hoops, cavalettis and more.

Wag-It Games! at 6:30 p.m., will promote focus, communication and cooperation using different heeling patterns, obstacles and agility.

To register or for more details, go to animalwelfaresociety.org/events/category/training/summer-blockbuster-classes.

WINDHAM

Parish collecting food for schoolchildren

Parishioners at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish are trying to collect more than 2,000 food items to fill bags for its Operation Summer Snacks program to provide food for children in need during the school break.

Each child will receive one bag per week containing various individual-sized snacks like raisins, crackers, fruit cups, granola bars and other items.

As donations roll in, gallon-sized bags will be filled with all of the snacks that have been dropped off, which are also divided into three categories: nut-free, gluten- and nut- free, and other.

Last summer, more than 2,100 food items were donated and separated into snack bags by parishioners for the Windham Food Pantry

Items for this year’s food drive can be dropped off in the entrance/lobby area of the church.

For more details, call 892-8288 or 321-0383 or [email protected].

PORTLAND

Bishop announces 7 priest assignments

Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced seven priest assignments that are set to begin this July.

Father Benedict Olusegun Faneye, OP, has been appointed chaplain at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center that includes St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, St. Mary’s Residence and Central Maine Medical Center, all located in Lewiston.

Father Anthony F. Kuzia, CM, has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish that includes Our Lady of the Lakes Church at Oquossoc, St. Luke Church at Rangeley, St. John Church at Stratton and Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf Mountain. Fr. Paul G. Murray, who has served in this role since 2016, will be taking a medical leave of absence.

Father Timothy J. Nadeau has been appointed as parochial vicar of Stella Maris Parish, which includes St. Vincent de Paul Church at Bucksport, Our Lady of Holy Hope Church at Castine, St. Mary Star of the Sea Church at Stonington and St. Joseph Parish that includes St. Joseph Church at Ellsworth, Blue Hill Mission, Our Lady of the Lake Mission at Green Lake and St. Margaret Chapel at Winter Harbor, and Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord that includes Holy Redeemer Church at Bar Harbor, St. Peter Church at Manset, and St. Ignatius Church at Northeast Harbor.

Father M. Arockia Natha Prabu, HGN, (“Fr. Prabu”) has been appointed parochial vicar of the Parish of the Precious Blood that includes Holy Rosary Church at Caribou, Sacred Heart Church at Caribou, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at Presque Isle, Our Lady of the Lake Church at Portage, St. Catherine Church at Washburn, St. Denis Church at Fort Fairfield, St. Joseph Church at Mars Hill, St. Louis Church at Limestone, St. Mark Church at Ashland and St. Theresa Church at Stockholm.

Father Dominic Savio, HGN, has been appointed as parochial vicar at the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes that include Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish and Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, St. Louis Parish and St. Peter Parish, all of Portland and St. Christopher Parish at Peaks Island.



Father Agustin Sebasthiyan, HGN, (“Fr. Agustin”) has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Parish that includes St. Mary Church at Wells, St. Martha Church at Kennebunk and All Saints Church at Ogunquit.

Pictures and biographies for each priest are available at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/bishop-deeley-announces-seven-priest-assignments.

