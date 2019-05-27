SACO

Garden club will hold annual plant sale

The Saco Bay Gardening Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Dyer Library and Saco Museum at 371 Main St.

NEW GLOUCESTER

Historical society will host open house

The New Gloucester Historical Society will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in its History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, on Route 231.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

WELLS

Library invites youths to events this week

Wells Public Library will host the following youth events this week at 1434 Post Road:

Toddler Storytimes are planned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children ages 2-5 years and their caregivers are invited to participate in a time for stories, songs and dance, all followed by a craft.

A Teen Movie is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Teens and tweens will get to vote on which title to watch and snacks will be served.

The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, with participants of all ages invited to build master creations with Legos provided by the library or solve Rubik’s cubes, also on hand.

All events are free. For more details, email Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Land trust planning guided trail hike

South Portland Land Trust will celebrate National Trails Day with a guided 1.1-mile hike at 9 a.m. Saturday, along the trail encircling Clark’s Pond on the city’s west end.

The hike will be led by SPLT board member Jeff Ryan, who helped the Clark’s Pond Trail come to fruition and has authored the book “Appalachian Odyssey,” an account of his 28-year hike of the Appalachian Trail.

The hike will depart from the Home Depot parking lot trailhead to the right of the garden center. Participants should plan on a 45-minute, moderately strenuous woodland walk.

For more details, go to www.southportlandlandtrust.org/take-a-hike/clarks-pond-trail.

Genealogical society monthly meeting planned

The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society will meet at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational Church UCC at 301 Cottage Road.

The monthly meeting focus continues to be on hands-on genealogy. Those wanting to start a family tree should bring a laptop or paperwork and questions they have to the meeting. The video presentation “When you find a brick wall, develop foundational thinking,” will be screened, followed by smaller group sessions to apply what’s been taught.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

PORTLAND

Biddeford native will be ordained Sunday

Biddeford native Alex Boucher will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in a ceremony to be officiated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St. in Portland.

Boucher attended Cheverus High School in Portland, where he was active in campus ministry. He helped develop a youth ministry program in the Biddeford/Saco area and served for two years as a member of the former Maine Diocesan Council for Catholic Youth.

During his college years, Boucher participated in a variety of volunteer and professional work experiences that provided him with a wider view of the church. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus, was active in campus ministry and a men’s discernment group and served regularly at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

He was a project administrator for the National Leadership Roundtable on Church Management in Washington, D.C.; program and operations manager for the Catholic Apostolate Center in Washington, D.C.; and intern in the Office of the Vicar General for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.

Boucher also worked as a pastoral associate for the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes in the areas of liturgy and parish life.

Boucher was assigned by Deeley to St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, where he studied philosophy and recently completed his third year of theological studies, his fifth of six years overall.

All are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Forum will address concerns about ‘forever chemicals’

E2Tech, a statewide environmental and energy networking organization, will hold a forum from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday on the emerging chemicals of concern known as “forever chemicals,” polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. The event will be held at the Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St.

The chemicals have been found at several locations around Maine, including at a dairy farm in Arundel, where they were detected in the milk supply.

The meeting is open to all, including business and regulatory communities who wish to learn more about the science, risks and regulatory environment surrounding these emerging chemicals.

The event will include individual informational sessions by experts, including a panel discussion and Q&A.

Landmarks group to honor 6 community members

Greater Portland Landmarks will honor six community members with Living Landmarks Awards on Friday at its Annual Historic Gala, set for 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 14 Ocean Gateway in Portland.

Hilary Bassett, Greg Boulos, Sally and Ted Oldham, Mary Louise Sprague and Anna Marie Thron will honored for their leadership efforts to preserve the historic character of the community.

The gala will include a cocktail buffet, live music and dancing. Limited tickets are $150; contact Christine Force, (207) 774-5561 ext. 105.

SCARBOROUGH

Concert will benefit Habitat for Humanity



Town & Country Federal Credit Union will sponsor a benefit concert to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland at 7 p.m. Saturday at Halo at The Point at Thompson’s Point and featuring the tribute band, Foreigners Journey, that celebrates two iconic rock bands, Foreigner and Journey.

Tickets are $15 each and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-house-kickoff-concert-to-benefit-habitat-for-humanity-tickets-60779321587 .

Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more details, go to www.tcfcu.com.

CAPE NEDDICK

WHS alumni golf tourney teeing off



The eighth annual Wells High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament will be held Sunday morning at the Cape Neddick Country Club at 650 Shore Road. Funds raised from this event will go toward the association’s Scholarship Fund.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the tournament’s shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The four-player team scramble format has a fee of $100 per player that includes expenses for golf, cart, prizes and lunch. The event also features raffles and prizes for hole-in-one, putting contests, Beat the Pro, Golf Ball Cannon and other prizes. There will also be a silent auction prize for four tickets to a Red Sox vs. Yankees baseball game with seats located in a VIP section.

Registration forms can be found at www.wellshighalumni.org or mail to: Joe Searles, 1211 Coles Hill Road, Wells, ME 04090. Fees are considered a tax-deductible donation and are due with the registration form.

For more details, call WHSAA President Joe Searles at 207-205-0741 or 207-985-7465. Rain date of the event is in June.

FALMOUTH/PORTLAND

Weeklong Bach festival will aid food pantry

The Bach Virtuosi Festival, a weeklong celebration of the music of composer Johann Sebastian Bach, will be held June 2 through 9, featuring five concerts, performed at three different venues.

All the performances are free, with concert organizers accepting donations of canned goods and monetary donations at the door to directly benefit the Food Pantry of Falmouth.

Three different concerts will be performed, all beginning at 7:30 p.m., on June 2, 4 and 9 at St. Luke’s Cathedral, at 143 State St., Portland.

A 7:30 p.m. June 6 concert will be held at Synagogue Etz Chaim, at 267 Congress St., Portland. And a 6:30 p.m. June 8 concert will be performed at the Falmouth Congregational Church, at 267 Falmouth Road in Falmouth.

For more details, go to www.BachVirtuosiFestival.org.

WISCASSET

Annual open house planned

Historic New England will host its annual Open House at Castle Tucker, at 2 Lee St., and Nickels-Sortwell House, at 121 Main St., Saturday.

Free guided tours will be given at each house on the half hour, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 4 p.m.

For more details, call 207-882-7169 or visit www.HistoricNewEngland.org.

KENNEBUNK

Museum offers 2 events this week



The Brick Store Museum will offer two community events this week at 117 Main St.

On Thursday, Terry Hayes, director of Workforce Development and former candidate for governor of Maine in 2018, will discuss Maine’s hospitality economy and the challenges it faces in the talk “The Future of Maine’s Tourism Industry,” at 7 p.m. as part of the Rogers Lecture Series. The talk is free to members and a suggested $5 donation for all others.

On Friday, the museum will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Bean supper will follow trumpet concert

The Portland Trumpet Ensemble will perform a concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the historic Christ Church at 6 Dane St.

Founded in 2016, the ensemble features seven trumpeters from music schools and professional performing groups from across the country.

The concert will be followed by a traditional baked bean supper at 5 p.m.

The suggested donation for both events is $20, or $15 for students and seniors. The concert only is $15/$10 and the fee for dinner only is $10/$8. Children under 12 may attend free. Admission is open to all, regardless of ability to give.

Proceeds will benefit Daisy’s Children, a charity based in Honduras to provide nutrition,

For more details, to to www.christchurchkennebunk.org, or call 985-4494.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church ladies holding garden, bake sale day



The Ladies’ Society of the First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will hold its annual “Garden & Bake Sale Day” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 141 North St.

The event will feature garden items and a variety of plants, seeds, vases, pots as well as homemade pies, cakes, cookies, and a hot dog luncheon.

