MILITARY REUNIONS

The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and embarked Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Call: Robert G. McAnally at 757-723-0317; email: [email protected]; or go to http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

Army 2nd Infantry Division, 98th annual national reunion, Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Email Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call 224-225-1202.

CLASS REUNIONS

Hollis High School all-class reunion luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bar Mills Community Church, 1 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Lunch cost is $15 for a choice of haddock or pork tenderloin, veggies, salad and dessert. For reservations, call Margaret Emmons at 608-1776.

Portland High School class of 1964, 55th reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at DiMillo’s on Commercial Street in Portland. Cost is $30 per person. Send check by July 10 to Carol Roderick, 37 Westlawn Road, Portland, ME 04103. For more details, email [email protected]

Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, Aug. 3 at the Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St. in Portland. The class is currently planning a number of events to include: social hour, dinner, dance, also sunset cruise and golfing if there is enough interest.They also are upgrading the class member contact list. Those whose addresses have changed since the last reunion should forward their email or mailing address to Suzanne Winch Meserve at [email protected] or call 775-3681.

Sanford High School Golden Alumni Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Sanford High School’s Spartan Cafe, Thursday. Seating is limited. Luncheon fee is $12.

South Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Doubletree Hotel, 303 Maine Mall Road in South Portland. For ticket information, email [email protected]

South Portland High class of 1966, reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at Easy Day, 725 Broadway in South Portland. Classmates and guests are welcome. Contact is Larry “Spike” Spires at 978-807-8944 or [email protected]

