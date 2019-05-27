James Altham and Will Smith, Kennebunk boys’ tennis: The junior doubles team went 12-0 during the regular season and captured the SMAA doubles tournament over a field of 34 with four straight victories. In the championship match, they beat Jack Cannon and Ben Rickards of Thornton Academy 7-6 (10-8), 6-1. Altham and Smith have not lost a set this spring.

Jack Bassett, Cape Elizabeth track: The junior was named the outstanding male track performer at the Western Maine Conference championships. He won the 1,600 (4:27.73) and 3,200 (10:02.19).

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus track: The sophomore broke a 34-year old record in the 100 meters at the SMAA championships with a time of 11.94 seconds – becoming just the second girl from Maine to go under 12 seconds. Bossong also set a meet record of 25.02 in the 200 (25.02) and anchored the Stags’ winning 1,600-relay team.

Trejyn Fletcher, Deering baseball: The senior had a two-run homer and two doubles among his four hits in a 6-3 victory over Cheverus. He scored four runs.

Raegan Kelly, Noble softball: Kelly, a junior, pitched a no-hitter and struck out nine against Deering. Kelly recorded her 400th career strikeout in the game.

Archie McDonough, Yarmouth boys’ tennis: A freshman, McDonough became the only unseeded player of either gender to advance to the semifinals of the MPA state singles tournament. He beat the third seed in the Round of 16 and won a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 match with Falmouth’s Matthew Ray in the quarterfinals. Ray had upset the sixth seed.

Belle Skvorak, Windham girls’ lacrosse: Skvorak, a senior, scored four goals against Thornton Academy and five against Scarborough to help the Eagles to improve to 10-0 in Class A North.

