HAMPDEN — A commercial waste-processing facility is due to begin operations more than a year after it was originally expected to go into service.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Hampden plan should be commercially operational by July 1, but it’s already begun receiving some solid waste shipments.

The facility is built by Fiberight. The Municipal Review Committee represents 115 communities that’ll be sending material.

Fiberight is testing specialized equipment that separates recyclables from other types of waste. Before its official opening, the company needs to finish work on areas including a pulper to break down waste and a digester to covert food and organic waste into biogas.

