BIDDEFORD — Efficient and effective. That’s been Noah Lewis’ pitching style all season for South Portland High, and nothing changed in the regular-season

finale Wednesday.

Lewis, a junior who has committed to play for the University of Maine, shut out Biddeford 3-0 on two hits and two walks, striking out seven. He needed 72 pitches (49 for strikes) for his third straight complete-game win and second shutout.

“I was in the zone. I didn’t feel I had my best stuff, but I tried to battle and stay in there,” Lewis said. “My curveball was good.”

In his previous start, the right-handed Lewis threw only 64 pitches, 52 for strikes, in a 2-1 win against Scarborough.

With Biddeford sophomore Will Harriman also pounding the zone (57 strikes, 87 pitches) in a six-hitter, the game finished in 1 hour, 19 minutes.

“When (Lewis) pitches, they are that fast,” said South Portland Coach Mike Owens. “He’s really efficient. He pounds the zone. He changes speeds. The last three or four starts, he hasn’t even come close to 80 pitches.”

That bodes well for the playoffs. Lewis combines with left-hander Hunter Owen to form a 1-2 punch that isn’t difficult to envision handling every inning of a deep playoff run. South Portland (15-1) will be the No. 1 seed in Class A South and will host a regional quarterfinal next Thursday.

“We just have to remember that nothing’s given. It’s 0-0 in the playoffs and we just have to (be ready) every day,” Lewis said.

Harriman showed he could keep Biddeford (8-8) in a big game. South Portland touched him for two runs in the first and one in the third but didn’t get a hit after the third inning.

“In that first inning, he had a couple pitches up and they hit them hard,” said Biddeford Coach Keith LeBlanc. “After that, he started to get the ball down, pitch inside a little more, and his secondary pitch, it looked like he was throwing it a little bit harder and it looked like it was more effective for him.”

In the first, Anthony Perron stroked a sharp single to left and Anthony Poole followed with an RBI double to the right-center gap. Poole scored on a one-out single to right by Tyler Small.

“Coach always preaches approach, to see the fastball and see the ball deep, and shoot it to the other side. I got a good pitch to hit and I took it,” Poole said.

Back-to-back singles to the opposite field by Poole and Lewis opened the third. Poole scored on a sacrifice fly by Caden Horton, the lone senior in the Red Riots’ starting lineup.

That was plenty for Lewis, who allowed singles to Cam Twomey and Carter Edgerton. No Biddeford player reached second base. South Portland didn’t make an error.

“My defense, they helped me out the whole way,” Lewis said.

