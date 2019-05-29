A bill that has received majority support in both houses of the Legislature would create the toughest state internet privacy law in the nation, prohibiting carriers such as AT&T and Spectrum from selling Maine customers’ personal data without their permission.

On Wednesday, the House voted 96-45 in support of the bill, with nine Republicans voting with Democrats in the majority. Previously, it passed with a majority in the Senate via a voice vote. The bill still must be sent back to the Senate, and then back to the House, for final votes before heading to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills.

The “opt-in” nature of the bill, which would require internet service providers to obtain express consent from customers to sell their personal data, would set it apart from other state laws by strictly mirroring a former Federal Communications Commission rule that was nullified by President Trump in 2017 via executive order.

Like the FCC rule before it, the proposed Maine law also would prohibit any internet service provider from making the sale of customer data part of its mandatory terms of service.

Supporters of the Maine bill say large telecommunications providers, which provide essential services, are boosting their profits by selling their customers’ sensitive personal information such as real-time location data. They said personal information flowing across the web should be regarded as the private property of internet users.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce opposes the bill, saying it is bad policy to pass such restrictions on a state-by-state basis. It also suggested that the proposed law would be confusing to consumers because it would only apply to internet service providers and not to all other companies that do business on the web.

The chamber said it prefers a bill passed recently in California that applies to internet service providers as well as businesses such as Google and Facebook. But that law is weaker than the one proposed in Maine in the sense that the California law requires consumers to specifically request that their data not be sold.

