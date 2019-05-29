BANGOR — A Maine man who was scouting fishing locations came across a rare sight: A pair of Canada lynx facing off on a dirt road.

Daniel Wadleigh, of Belgrade, tells the Bangor Daily News that the two cats were so focused on their showdown that they didn’t notice him Friday night. He stopped his truck and shot video showing of them caterwauling at each other.

He said he’d seen lynx before, but that he’d “never, ever seen anything like” like the spectacle in Sandwich Academy Grant Township, between Jackman and Rockwood.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is drafting a rule to revoke Canada lynx’s threatened listing across the Lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act. The government announced last year that the lynx no longer need special protections.

