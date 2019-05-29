TORONTO — Draymond Green believes he’s the best defensive player in basketball. Klay Thompson sought inclusion on the NBA’s all-defensive team for years. Andre Iguodala, even at 35, can neutralize just about any opponent.

Golden State has some big-time defenders, without question. And they all respect Kawhi Leonard’s offensive game.

GAME 1 WHO: Warriors at Raptors WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: ABC

They probably all will get a turn at guarding Toronto’s best player at some point during the NBA finals, whether by design or just what happens when defenders get switched during a Raptors possession. When the series starts Thursday night, the biggest key for the Warriors likely will be slowing Leonard, the dominant player in this postseason.

“He’s been playing amazing this whole playoff run and really all season,” Stephen Curry of the Warriors said. “He’s always at his own pace, and never seems to get rushed or be in a hurry. He’s obviously physically gifted and strong. He can get to his spots, but he’s become a really good shooter, off the dribble, getting to a spot, rising up. … But we have some capable – beyond capable – defenders to guard him.”

Those capabilities will be tested.

The only thing that has slowed Leonard in these playoffs was the flu, which he was dealing with while shooting 5 of 19 in Game 3 of the first round against Orlando. Not even a leg injury has derailed Leonard. He’s averaged 31.2 points in the playoffs, with 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 51 percent.

The numbers he’s put up compare to what LeBron James did in his last four playoff runs with Cleveland.

“I think it just really comes down to being smart, and just being in those situations before and just knowing what’s going to happen,” Leonard said. “Going through years of playing and seeing defensive schemes or offensive schemes and watching film, and seeing how they guarded other guys or me in the past.”

Leonard hasn’t faced Green since May 14, 2017 – Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and San Antonio, the game where the Spurs were up big and Leonard had 26 points in the third quarter and was generally unguardable. And then Zaza Pachulia closed out on him and got his foot under Leonard’s on a jumper, creating an awkward landing that knocked Leonard out for the rest of that series.

Iguodala and Thompson have seen Leonard once since, in November, a game in Toronto where Leonard scored 37 points.

“I would say they’re going to probably do something similar to what we’re going to do,” Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said. “There are a lot of bodies that can guard a lot of different people. I think you’re going to see a lot of different people.”

Green said Leonard doesn’t dominate in the way that James, Curry, the still-injured Kevin Durant of the Warriors or Damian Lillard of Portland can when they get rolling.

It wasn’t a knock. Green insisted Leonard’s style is just as effective.

“Kawhi didn’t come into this league as a scorer, yet he’s one of the best scorers we have in the league now,” Green said. “It just doesn’t look the same, but the results are the same and/or better. He’s really worked to get to where he is today.”

TORONTO RESERVE OG Anunoby hopes to return during the NBA finals after missing almost seven weeks because of an emergency appendectomy.

Anunoby, who had surgery April 11, has been taking shots and handling light contact.

