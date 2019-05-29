HOUSTON — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib that will keep him out 4 to 6 weeks.

It is unclear when or how Correa was injured. He played on Sunday that was followed by what Manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa’s injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, is batting .295 season with 11 homers and 35 RBI.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa’s spot on the roster.

RANGERS: The Texas Rangers are set to play their first regular-season game at new Globe Life Field on Tuesday, March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

Texas starts the season at Seattle with a weekend series before heading home, according to the preliminary schedule, which is tentative and subject to change.

Globe Life Field, with a capacity of about 40,000, is being built in Arlington, Texas, across the street from Globe Life Park, the Rangers’ home since 1994. It will be the first new stadium in the major leagues since the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park opened in 2017 and the seventh with a retractable roof. There is one fixed-roof venue, Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field.

Texas announced on May 17 that the first game against a big league opponent at the new ballpark will be an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23.

PHILLIES: Outfielder Odubel Herrera left “hand print markings” on his girlfriend’s neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino, according to a police report obtained by a newspaper.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the player also left “small scratches” on her arms, citing the police report.

Atlantic City police would not release the report, and the city’s municipal court did not return numerous messages seeking information on the case.

Herrera faces a June 17 court appearance on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.

He was arrested at the Golden Nugget casino Monday night.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

It’s not immediately clear if Herrera has retained a lawyer.

