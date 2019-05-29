OAKLAND, Calif. — Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson made a rare throwing error in the 11th inning to allow the go-ahead run to score and the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland 12-7 on Wednesday to send the Athletics to their second straight loss after a 10-game winning streak.

Mike Trout was rested a day after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot.

Cesar Puello had three hits, including his first career home run, and drove in four runs. He also scored on Olson’s error that was his first in 75 games.

Puello was hit by a pitch from Lou Trivino (2-1) leading off the 11th and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Brian Goodwin walked, Luis Rengifo attempted to sacrifice both runners over. Olson attempted to field the bunt barehanded and bobbled the ball briefly before his throw to first sailed wide and into foul territory near the Angels’ bullpen.

Tommy LaStella singled three times and Jared Walsh had two hits and an RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani singled, walked twice and scored once.

Olson, Mark Canha and Marcus Semien homered for Oakland.

RANGERS 8, MARINERS 7: Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit consecutive doubles in the ninth inning, lifting Texas to a win at Seattle.

The Rangers capitalized on three errors and a wild pitch by relief pitchers in the sixth inning, leading to one of four lead changes. Shin-Soo Choo then hit a two-run single in the eighth to tie it at 7 in an unexpected pinch-hit appearance to set up Texas’ ninth-inning rally.

Texas scored three runs in the first against Wade LeBlanc, but LeBlanc settled in and worked through the fifth inning, leaving with Seattle down 3-0.

Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer in the fourth to tie it at 3, and Mitch Haniger drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to give the Mariners their first lead.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2: Brandon Dixon hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the ninth inning as Detroit won at Baltimore.

The Tigers, who took 2 of 3, won their first road series since April 1-3 against the Yankees.

Orioles reliever Mychal Givens, recently demoted from the closer role, allowed a solo homer to John Hicks that tied the game 2-2 in the eighth.

Nicholas Castellanos walked to lead off the ninth and Dixon followed two batters later with a two-run shot off Branden Kline (1-2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, REDS 2: Josh Bell tied the Pirates record with his 12th homer in May, and Pittsburgh stopped Derek Dietrich’s home run spree to win at Cincinnati .

Bell’s three-run homer tied Jason Bay’s mark from May 2006. His 23rd extra-base hit in May left him one shy of Paul Waner’s club record for any month. He had three hits, raising his average to .345 with 18 homers overall.

MARLINS 4, GIANTS 2: Jorge Alfaro had a career-high four hits and Miami handed visiting San Francisco its their seventh consecutive loss.

Neil Walker had a tie-breaking, pinch-hit double in the seventh and Starlin Castro hit the first triple of the season for the Marlins, who have won 9 of 12.

San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner (3-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings.

Brandon Belt hit his eighth home run of the season and drove in both runs for the Giants.

NATIONALS 14, BRAVES 4: Anibal Sanchez allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run double and Washington withstood a grand slam by rookie Austin Riley to win at Atlanta.

Sanchez (1-6) made a triumphant return to Atlanta, where he thrived in 2018, to earn his first win of the season. He allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, PADRES 0: DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit jolted prime rookie Chris Paddack with instant home runs, James Paxton pitched four hitless innings in his return from the injured list and New York won at home.

Gio Urshela also connected off Paddack, Gleyber Torres hit a late homer and Voit added his first big league triple as the Yankees won their eighth straight series.

San Diego didn’t get a hit until the sixth when Wil Myers’ blooper bounced out of LeMahieu’s glove as he drifted out from second base.

Paddack ran to the mound for this start, already a sensation around the majors with his 1.93 ERA. But the Bronx Bombers quickly showed the 23-year-old why so many visiting pitchers detest Yankee Stadium – and he didn’t even get victimized by the short porch in right field.

LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run on an 0-2 pitch and Voit followed with an even longer drive to left. It was the 10th time in franchise history the Yankees have begun with back-to-back homers.

Paddack slapped his right hand into his glove when he reached the dugout. The Yankees kept making noise, too, when Urshela hit a solo shot in the second.

