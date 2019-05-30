AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate gave preliminary approval on Thursday to a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to obtain life-ending drugs after lawmakers on both sides of the issue shared emotional, personal stories.

The 19-16 vote came two days after the so-called “Death with Dignity” bill passed the much larger Maine House by just four votes. While the controversial bill faces additional votes, if enacted it would make Maine the seventh state to enact some type of assisted suicide law.

“Sometimes the best form of compassionate care is care that, in those very real instances, preserves autonomy and dignity,” said Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, a retired physician.

The bill under consideration, L.D. 1313, would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months of life expectancy to request a prescription for a lethal dose of medication. The individual would have to make the request verbally twice and once in writing as well as have the physical capability to take the medication on their own.

Additionally, physicians would need to affirm that the patient is not suffering from depression or any other psychological disorder that could impair their judgment.

But opponents cited religious objections to what they view as state-sanctioned suicide and warned that some ill individuals — but particularly elderly Mainers — could feel pressured to end their lives to spare their loved ones the expense or burden of caring for them.

“We may not hear of the abuses, but the abuses will be there — silently taking place in the form of guilt-induced suicide,” said Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn.

The 19-16 vote divided both parties with several exceptions. Three Democrats joined most Republicans in opposing the “Death with Dignity” bill while one Republican joined the other 18 Democrats in supporting the measure.

