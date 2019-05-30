KENNEBUNK — Everything was in place for a memorable Senior Night:

Flowers for the families of the two players and one manager of the Kennebunk girls’ lacrosse team who are about to graduate. Decorative balloons. A hand-painted bedsheet expressing love for their contributions.

Kennebunk’s juniors had one final surprise: An upset victory over the top-ranked team in the state.

Tiernan Connor scored twice in the final 68 seconds of regulation to tie the game and Izzy Wiggins delivered the winner 39 seconds into overtime as Kennebunk knocked off Windham 8-7 in a thriller Thursday night to end the regular season.

The victory lifted the Rams (9-3) into the top seed in Class A South and dropped Windham (11-1) to No. 2 in Class A North behind defending state champion Falmouth (11-1).

“We were down but we didn’t let it get in our heads,” said Kennebunk junior Danielle Gassman, who scored twice and assisted on two goals. “We knew that we had to keep fighting.”

Windham opened a 4-0 lead and appeared poised to run away with the contest. Kennebunk managed to cut the margin in half by intermission, but the Eagles reasserted control in the second half. Alanna Joyce and Belle Skvorak each scored twice and Windham led 7-3 after Emma Yale converted a feed from Riley Beem with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Ever patient on offense, Kennebunk chipped away at the deficit with Connor twice receiving feeds near the right post from Mia Banglmaier to make it 7-5 with seven minutes left.

“When we figured out where the hole was, that’s where we were driving,” said Kennebunk Coach Annie Barker. “They run the same defense we do, so we work against it every day.”

Windham gained possession with five minutes left and spread out in the offensive end, making no attempt to shoot. Kennebunk double-teamed the ball and covered the two closest options, forcing a longer pass. Sophomore Neely Connor stepped in for an interception and the Rams had life.

Tiernan Connor converted from free position to make it 7-6 with 1:08 remaining and Lily Schwartzman won the ensuing draw with assistance from Abby Lamontagne to maintain Kennebunk possession. Gassman spotted Tiernan Connor near the right post and Connor turned, shot and tumbled to the ground with 12 seconds left.

“Everyone was very excited so I assumed it went in,” she said of her fifth goal of the game. “I knew I had to take the shot because there was only a little time left.”

Overtime began with Schwartzman and Lamontagne again combining to gain control for Kennebunk. After several passes, Banglmaier fed Wiggins near the right post – and Wiggins dropped the ball.

Her first thought was that she had messed up.

“But when I picked it up and was right near the goal,” Wiggins said, “I just thought, ‘Placement. Doesn’t have to be power. Placement and confidence.'”

Flowers, balloons, placement and confidence. It added up to an unforgettable evening.

“They did a good job coming back,” said Windham Coach Matt Perkins. “They played hard and so did our kids. Two really good teams. Hopefully we see each other again.”

Share

< Previous

Next >