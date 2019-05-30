The Portland Jetport has received complaints for many years about airplane noise, especially from nighttime approaches over South Portland. During the daytime hours, many planes heading to Runway 29 follow the “Harbor Visual” approach over Casco Bay, Bug Light and the Casco Bay Bridge.

This approach is not available after sunset, and thus the planes fly at very low altitudes over four South Portland neighborhoods (Loveitt’s Field, Willard Beach, Ferry Village and Knightville). Many of these landings occur after 11 p.m. and wake people from a sound sleep.

A Required Navigation Performance plan – an alternative approach plan that would direct many of these planes over Casco Bay – has been presented to the Federal Aviation Administration. A meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 5 at South Portland City Hall to discuss this plan. Please join your neighbors in South Portland at this important meeting.

David Wakelin

Portland Jetport Noise Advisory Committee

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: