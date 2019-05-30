CAPE ELIZABETH — Tori McGrath scored five goals Thursday as Cape Elizabeth downed Greely 12-9 in a girls’ lacrosse regular-season finale at Hannaford Field.

Karli Chapin and Brooke Harvey added three goals apiece as the Capers (10-2) cruised past the Rangers (8-4).

Elsa Dean-Muncie led Greely with four goals. Katie Bennett added three.

GORHAM 13, BONNY EAGLE 6: Hailey Morrill, Faith Dillon, Madisen Sweatt and Sophie Kaufman scored two goals apiece as the Rams (10-2) cruised past the Scots (3-9) at Gorham.

Hallie Shiers and Jillian Nichols chipped in a goal and an assist each.

Ally Theberge scored three goals and Jocelyn Manson made 20 saves for Bonny Eagle.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 11, LAWRENCE 7: Alex Fabiano scored five goals and Camden LeBel added three as the Eagles (5-8) downed the Bulldogs (4-8) at Newcastle.

MARSHWOOD 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 5: Celine Lawrence scored two goals, including the winner with 33 seconds remaining as the Hawks (6-6) used a three-goal second half to come from behind and edge the Trojans (3-9) at Saco.

Meagan Wentworth added two goals, and Ruby Albers and Ella Manero also scored for Marshwood.

Cat Henaire scored three goals and Isabella White added two for Thornton.

BIDDEFORD 17, SCARBOROUGH 6: Paige Laverriere had four goals and three assists, Abby Allen added three goals and four assists, and the Tigers (10-2) rolled past the Red Storm (1-11) at Biddeford.

Megan Mourmouras added three goals for Biddeford.

Erin Stolz scored twice for Scarborough.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 13, OCEANSIDE 3: Elizabeth Sugg scored four goals as the Eagles (10-3) downed Oceanside (2-10) at South China.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, GREELY 7: Nick Martin and Sam Dresser scored four goals apiece for the Capers (12-0), who used a run in the second half to pull away from the Rangers (9-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

Archie McEvoy added two goals and three assists, and Nick Clifford, Phil Tarling and Devon Lathrop also scored.

Andrew Lawrence led Greely with three goals and two assists.

BASEBALL

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 2: Bryce Afthim struck out 10 over six innings and the Eagles (9-6) built a 3-0 lead through two before holding off the Scots (7-9) at Windham.

Afthim drove in Tyler Thornton with a sacrifice fly in the second to make it 3-0.

Windham made it 3-2 in the seventh when Jacob Humphrey and Ethan Hamilton scored on a throwing error.

CHEVERUS 5, WESTBROOK 0: Justin Ray and Nicholas Galeucia combined on a one-hitter, and Sam Clark hit a two-run single in a three-run fifth inning as the Stags (9-6) beat the Blue Blazes (3-13) at Westbrook.

Ray pitched the first four innings, allowing the lone hit and striking out seven.

Galeucia tossed three perfect innings of relief and struck out one.

Nathaniel Lapoint added two hits for Cheverus, which added two runs in the seventh.

Lucas Knapton doubled for Westbrook.

YORK 7, LAKE REGION 4: Shane Pidgeon and James Bock each had two hits and two RBI as the Wildcats (14-2) took a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning and held off the Lakers (8-8) at York.

Jake Sullivan added a two-run double in the third.

Noah Duprey and Hayden Tremblay singled in runs for Lake Region.

WELLS 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Nate Chandler pitched a one-hitter with two strikeouts and had a two-run single as the Warriors (8-8) cruised past the Patriots (2-14) at Wells

Gary Andrews had a single, two doubles and three RBI. Tyler Bridge had three singles and four runs.

MARSHWOOD 8, NOBLE 5: Marshall Smaracko pitched six no-hit innings, striking out 10, and Quinn McDaniel homered in the third as the Hawks (11-5) downed the Knights (8-8) at South Berwick.

Ethan Hammond and Connor Caverly each added two RBI for Marshwood.

Noble scored its runs in the seventh, including a two-run double by Coby Johnson.

FREEPORT 2, YARMOUTH 1: Anthony Panciocco scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and hit a walk-off single as the Falcons (13-3) edged the Clippers (8-8) at Freeport.

Shea Wagner struck out eight over 61/3 innings for Freeport.

SOFTBALL

LAKE REGION 18, YORK 7: Brooke Harriman had four hits and seven RBI as the Lakers (9-7) handled the Wildcats (13-3) at York.

Belle Babcock had three hits and an RBI for York.

MARSHWOOD 8, KENNEBUNK 5: Raya Anderson hit a two-run double in a three-run sixth inning, and Erin Gray had three hits and two RBI for the Hawks (7-9), who built an 8-2 lead and defeated the Rams (4-12) at Kennebunk.

Gray hit a two-run double in the second to give Marshwood a 4-0 lead.

Olivia Cox, Lydia Howarth and Maddison Pike homered for Kennebunk, which scored three runs in the sixth.

WINDHAM 11, PORTLAND 0: Sarah Elder hit a grand slam in a six-run fourth inning, and Whitney Wilson pitched a three-hit shutout as the Eagles (10-6) downed the Bulldogs (5-11) at Windham.

Wilson struck out 10 and walked two, and added two hits.

Erin Elder had three hits and an RBI, and Chloe Wilcox, Ellie Wilson and Ellen Files each added two hits for Windham, which led 9-0 after four innings.

Caroline Lerch, Elaina Legere and Coral Smith had singles for Portland.

CHEVERUS 5, DEERING 0: Mackenzie Turner threw a one-hitter, striking out eight, and Alexandra Hammond had four hits, including a triple, as Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (8-8) beat the visiting Rams (1-15) at Portland.

Sydney Plummer added two doubles for Cheverus.

NOTES

Pitcher Abby Orso of York was named the Gatorade Maine softball player of the year. Orso, a junior, became the first York player to be honored.

