Taylor Swift on Saturday posted to Instagram a lengthy letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., imploring him to protect LGBTQ rights by voting to support the Equality Act.

The act, which cleared the House last month, would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, education, jury service and federal financing.

“I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed,” Swift wrote in a caption accompanying the post. “I urge you to write to your senators, too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator.”

In the letter itself, she wrote: “For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel.”

She added that though some argue that the act “disrupts religious freedom . . . there are hundreds of Tennessee faith leaders who have recently (and very vocally) disagreed and spoken out to defend the LGBTQ community.” She pointed out that protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination could bring more jobs to Tennessee, citing the fact that several corporations, including Amazon, have spoken out against “the anti-LGBTQ Slate of Hate,” referring to a series of bills moving through the state’s legislature that would allow “businesses, organizations and contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment policies,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Swift also mentioned President Trump, who opposes the act.

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.’ No,” Swift wrote. “One cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights.’ That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

Swift also posted photos Sunday from her performance at the Wango Tango music festival, in which she’s wearing a rainbow jumpsuit with colorful tassels. “Like a rainbow with all of the colors,” she wrote as a caption.

Share

< Previous

Next >