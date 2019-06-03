St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Delilah Sarah West, born May 24 to Charles West and Abigail Poulin of Monmouth. Grandparents are Geneva and Kevin West of Sabattus and Catherine Lane of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Gloria Thiboutot of Brunswick, Arlan Clements of Brookfield, New Hampshire, and Jacqueline Salvatore of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

