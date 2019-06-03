St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Delilah Sarah West, born May 24 to Charles West and Abigail Poulin of Monmouth. Grandparents are Geneva and Kevin West of Sabattus and Catherine Lane of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Gloria Thiboutot of Brunswick, Arlan Clements of Brookfield, New Hampshire, and Jacqueline Salvatore of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Leah Chase, New Orleans chef who championed Creole cuisine, dies at 96
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Dairy industry hopes to put best foot forward
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump’s acts disqualify him for high office
-
Community News
Reunions