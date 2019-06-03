CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are still falling in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon in Maine last week, to an average of $2.75.
In New Hampshire, the average price was $2.68, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week.
Prices in Vermont were down nearly a penny, to $2.75 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, averaging $2.81 a gallon. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
