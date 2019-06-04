Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes between the Scarborough and Saco exits, according to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority.
The crash appeared to involve a single car that left the travel lanes and stopped on an embankment.
Turnpike officials warned drivers to expect delays in the area. All travel lanes had been reopened as of 3:43 p.m.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
