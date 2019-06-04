NAPLES — Jordan Weese delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, capping a three-run surge that lifted Lake Region to a 7-6 win over Wells in a Class B South preliminary round softball game on Tuesday.

The eighth-ranked Lakers (10-7) advance to the quarterfinals and will play top-ranked York. No. 9 Wells ends its season at 8-9.

Kelsey Gerry started the comeback with a leadoff triple. Pinch runner Makaila Knight scored on an infield hit by Savannah Silke to make it 6-5. Julia Murch reached on a bunt single, and Weese then delivered the winning hit.

Lake Region pitcher Haley Fernald and Wells pitcher Karissa Kenyon each struck out 11 batters.

BIDDEFORD 4, PORTLAND 2: Alexis Matteau struck out three batters and added an RBI single at the plate to help the Tigers (11-6) defeat the Bulldogs (5-12) in a Class A South prelim in Biddeford.

The Tigers (11-6) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Makayla Jean-Paul drove in Taylor Wildes on a sacrifice fly. Jean-Paul added an RBI double in the fourth before Anna Lavigne’s RBI double in the sixth and Matteau’s RBI single made it 4-0.

Portland scored on a throwing error and wild pitch in the seventh.

Biddeford advances to play at No. 3 Noble (14-2) in the Class A South quarterfinals on Thursday in North Berwick.

WINDHAM 7, MARSHWOOD 1: Chloe Wilcox hit a three-run homer and had five RBI to lead the Eagles (11-6) over the Hawks (7-10) in a Class A South prelim in Windham.

Whitney Wilson allowed seven hits and striking out eight batters to earn the win, and also added a solo homer at the plate.

Lauren Leidemann-Smith had two hits and an RBI for Marshwood.

Windham advances to play at No. 2 Thornton-Academy (15-1) in the Class A South quarterfinals on Thursday in Saco.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Katelin Tozier’s RBI single in the seventh drove in Madi Bradbury for the walk-off win as the No. 7 Panthers (7-9) defeated the No. 10 Phoenix (9-7) in a Class B South prelim in Newcastle.

Grace Houghton pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight. Houghton reached base on an error in the seventh to get the winning run on base before Bradbury came in as a pinch-runner.

Lincoln Academy advances to play at No. 2 Fryeburg Academy (13-3) in the Class B South quarterfinals on Thursday in Fryeburg.

BASEBALL

FALMOUTH 4, GORHAM 0: Garrett Tracy struck out nine and drove in a run to lead the Yachtsmen (10-7) over the Rams (6-11) in a Class A South prelim in Falmouth.

Falmouth scored on a passed ball in the first inning, and a sacrifice fly by Ike Kiely in the third inning.

Tracy (6-2) earned the win, allowing four hits with one walk.

Falmouth advances to play at No. 2 Thornton Academy (14-2) in the Class A South quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

WELLS 11, LEAVITT 3: Tyler Bridge had four RBI on four hits, scored twice and added an intentional walk to lead the sixth-seeded Warriors (9-8) to a Class B South prelim win against No. 11 Leavitt (7-10) in Wells.

Bridge’s two-run homer gave Wells a 2-0 lead in the first and Matt Tufts singled home two more in the second. Wells added one in the fifth before putting the game away with a four-run sixth.

Hayden Barker added a single and a double for the Warriors. Eli Lind had two hits and an RBI for the Hornets.

YARMOUTH 2, LAKE REGION 1: John Jordan’s RBI single in the fourth inning scored John Romano and gave Yarmouth the lead as the No. 8 Clippers (9-8) held on to beat ninth-seeded Lake Region (8-9) in Yarmouth.

Romano, Jack McGrath and Will Cox led off the bottom of the fourth inning with consecutive singles to set the stage for Jordan, sent a base hit up the first baseline.

Mark Mayo doubled home Cody Allen to give Lake Region a 1-0 lead in the first. Yarmouth tied the game in the bottom of the third on an errant pick off throw.

Toby Burgmaier pitched a complete-game five hitter for the Clippers, issuing one walk and striking out four. Allen had a five-hitter for the Lakers, giving up one earned run while striking out five.

CHEVERUS 4, NOBLE 0: Jack Mullen and Justin Ray combined to shut out No. 11 Noble (8-9), as the sixth-seed Stags (10-7) won a Class A South prelim in Portland.

Mullen struck out eight while walking none, while Ray struck out the only two batters he faced to end the game. Matt Ryan went the distance for the Knights, allowing six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

John Welch led the Cheverus offense with two hits and two RBI. Coby Johnson, Owen Podolec and Ryan each had two hits for Noble.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 7, ST. DOMINIC 6: Mark Johnston, who started the game at catcher, allowed two runs in six innings and ended the game on a strikeout with the tying run at third base as the Seagulls rallied from the four-run deficit to beat the Saints in Auburn in a Class C South prelim.

Old Orchard (7-10) advances to face unbeaten top seed Lisbon in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday. St. Dom’s ends its season at 7-10.

MORSE 6, OAK HILL 1: Morse starter Asa Hodgdon pitched six strong innings, scattering five hits while striking out seven and walking two, Jackson Walker pitched a 13-pitch seventh inning and the No. 7 Shipbuilders (10-7) beat No. 10 Oak Hill in a Class B South prelim in Bath.

PORTLAND 5, WINDHAM 3: Ben Stasium rapped a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning, rallying No. 12 Portland (8-9) to a three-run inning in a Class A South prelim win over the No. 5 Eagles (10-7) in Windham.

Windham took a 3-0 lead in the third behind a two-run hit from Ryan Sargent. The Bulldogs countered with Ben Sawyer RBI double in the fourth, and Sawyer RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth set up the seventh-inning rally.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE



GORHAM 17, NOBLE 1: Mary DeWitt, Carson Battaglia and Sophie Kaufman each scored three times for the third-seeded Rams (10-2) during an A South quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Noble (5-7) in Gorham.

Hailey Morrill, Jill Nichols and Hallie Shiers each scored twice, while Mackenzie Dix and Maddy Sweatt scored the other goals.

Cassandra Chabot scored, and Kelly Cremmen made 11 saves for the Knights.

BOYS’ LACROSSE



SOUTH PORTLAND 11, GORHAM 10: David Fiorini had five goals and three assists, John Cooper Mehlhorn three goals and three assists and the No. 4 Red Riots (9-3) edged fifth-seeded Gorham (8-4) in a Class A South quarterfinal in South Portland.

Bram Backman added a goal and an assist for South Portland, with Logan Doucette and Isaac Sobey also scoring. Jacob Dupuis led the Rams with four goals. Connor Dougherty and Ben Nault added two each, and Jared Fontaine and Dom Lorello one each.

Gorham’s Giuseppe Brown stopped 14 in net, with Quinn Watson making eight saves for the Red Riots.

KENNEBUNK 9, BONNY EAGLE 2: Chase Lamontagne scored three goals and the No. 6 Rams (6-6) defeated the No. 3 Scots (10-2) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Standish.

Tripp Bush, Dante DeLorenzo and Jacob Sullivan each added two scores for Kennebunk, and Noah LaRose stopped 13 shots.

Dylan Cobbett and Maxwell Zygadlo each scored a goal for Bonny Eagle.

