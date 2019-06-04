TORONTO — Freddy Galvis hit a two-run home run, Randal Grichuk added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night to end a season-worst six-game slide.

Toronto closer Ken Giles struck out Gleyber Torres with two on in the ninth to wrap his 11th save, and Eric Sogard had three hits as the Blue Jays won for the first time since beating San Diego on May 26. Toronto went winless on a six-game trip to Tampa Bay and Colorado.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month. New York’s last back-to-back defeats came April 30 and May 1 at Arizona. The Yankees lost 8-5 to Boston on Sunday.

New York failed to score at least four runs for the first time in 15 games, a streak that began May 19.

The Blue Jays scored just three total runs in their final two losses in Colorado, but they topped that with a four-run fifth against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

Tanaka (3-5) lost his second straight start, allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.

Daniel Hudson (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Giles got the final four outs.

Frazier opened the scoring with a two-run drive off left-hander Clayton Richard in the fourth, his 11th. Earlier in the day, Frazier expressed a mix of defiance and remorse in his first public comments since three defensive mistakes in the last innings of a loss to Boston last weekend.

Grichuk halved the deficit with a leadoff drive in the fifth, his 10th.

Cavan Biggio followed with a walk and was initially ruled out on an attempted steal of second, but the call was overturned following a video review.

One batter later, Galvis gave the Blue Jays the lead with his ninth home run.

Sogard hit a two-out double and made it 4-2 when he scored on a base hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Hicks homered off Joe Biagini in the eighth, his second.

TIGERS 9, RAYS 6: Miguel Cabrera had a grand slam among his three hits as Detroit snapped a 10-game home losing streak.

Cabrera, who had five RBI, was back in the lineup after missing two games with chronic knee pain. He said before the game he will be a full-time DH until the knee improves.

Detroit last won at home on May 8, and went 0-9 on a homestand from May 13-23.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam for the Rays.

Blake Snell (3-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. The six earned runs were one short of his career high, set on May 1 against the Kansas City Royals.

Ryan Carpenter (1-2) picked up his second career win, giving up two runs on seven hits in seven innings. Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 19th save in 20 tries.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2: Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs and the Indians defeated visiting Minnesota.

Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 9, METS 3: Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco won at New York behind Stephen Vogt’s tie-breaking, two-run double in the 10th inning.

On a night that began as a rematch between the Giants’ Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard of their duel in the 2016 NL wild-card game, New York rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a sixth-inning lead only for its bullpen to falter again.

Bochy announced during spring training he is retiring after this season, his 13th during a run with the Giants that has included three World Series titles. He has 1,003 losses in San Francisco and is 1,951-1,978 during a 25-year career as a major league manager that started with a dozen years in San Diego.

McGraw led the New York Giants to 2,583 wins from 1902-32.

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 3: Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and host Chicago ended Colorado’s season-high eight-game winning streak.

Carlos Gonzalez had two RBI – on a double and sacrifice fly – as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.

MARLINS 16, BREWERS 0: Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami’s franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the host Brewers.

Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in its last 17 games.

Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBI.

BRAVES 12, PIRATES 5: Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings, and Atlanta rallied to win at Pittsburgh.

Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer, his 15th, in a three-run ninth inning that sealed the Braves’ third straight win.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 9, WHITE SOX 5: Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and Washington rallied past visiting Chicago.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Strasburg (6-3), who gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. But he hung around long enough to complete five innings and give Washington’s offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez.

Rendon did his part. The third baseman belted a two-run double in the third, then smacked a three-run homer in the fifth to chase Lopez (3-6) and give the Nationals a 6-5 lead.

