SCARBOROUGH — Cheverus High outhit Scarborough in a Class A South quarterfinal Thursday.

“But we couldn’t string them together,” Stags Coach Mac McKew said.

Scarborough did.

The third-seeded Red Storm combined three hits with a walk and an error to score four runs in the third inning for a 4-0 victory against the sixth-ranked Stags.

Scarborough (13-4) will play Saturday against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between second-seeded Thornton Academy (14-2) and seventh-ranked Falmouth (10-7).

Nolan Lamontagne and Nic Frink came up with the big hits in the third inning. Lamontagne’s two-run double broke a scoreless tie and Frink’s two-run single made it 4-0.

Four runs were plenty for Scarborough starter Jack Clark, who allowed seven hits and one walk, striking out four.

“I didn’t have too much, to be honest,” Clark said. “I had a little bit of control issues with my fastball but the curveball was falling in for strikes. For the most part I didn’t feel like I had my best stuff.”

Cheverus (10-8) had baserunners in every inning but the first. The Stags got two hits in the fifth, but a smooth around-the-horn double play started by third baseman Matthew Ricker snuffed the threat.

“We preach minimizing (the damage),” Clark said. “And the defense made plays behind me.”

Cheverus starter Justin Roy gave up five hits and one earned run. He recorded eight strikeouts, including the first five batters Scarborough sent to the plate.

“Nobody’s done that to us this year,” Scarborough Coach Mike D’Andrea said. “We beat a tough pitcher.”

Scarborough’s third inning began with Wyatt Plummer reaching on an infield error. T.J. Liponis followed with a single. With one out, Noah Frink walked to load the bases. Lamontagne came up and fell behind 0-2, worked the count to 2-2, then lined a fastball down the left-field line for a 2-0 lead.

“I shortened up, worked it to 2-2 and got a fastball,” Lamontagne said.

With two outs, Nic Frink poked a 1-2 pitch down the right-field line, scoring two more.

“That’s high school baseball – walks and errors, and we capitalized,” D’Andrea said. “We were fortunate to come up with hits at the right time.”

The deficit was too much for Cheverus.

“One bad inning but we didn’t score a run, either,” McKew said. “In these playoff games, any team is looking for the opportunity to score some runs, and we gave them that opportunity.”

Scarborough previously beat the Stags 4-0 on May 9, on a two-hit shutout by Nick Thompson. But Clark got the ball Thursday.

“Just what we felt was the right matchup,” D’Andrea said. “It worked out. They don’t always work out but it did today.

“Jack’s really matured as a player. He’s a guy who, even without his best stuff, we’ll still take him.”

Besides Ricker, the middle infield of Liponis at short and Plummer at second scooped up everything their way.

Cheverus third baseman Chris Cimino made the play of the game with a full-out dive to snag a scorching liner by Nic Frink.

Share

< Previous

Next >