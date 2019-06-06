In an Associated Press story published June 1 on Page B3, the Portland Press Herald reported that the shutdown of the Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts, could increase carbon emissions in the short term because of greater reliance on gas- and oil-burning plants.

But in a couple of years, the New England Clean Energy Connect power line project will replace gas- and oil-burning plants with clean, renewable, lower-cost hydropower from Quebec. NECEC will deliver 1,200 megawatts of energy – that’s almost two Pilgrim nuclear power plants, the equivalent of removing more than 700,000 passenger vehicles from New England’s roads each year.

NECEC will bring many benefits to Maine, too. NECEC will lower the cost of electricity for everyone in New England, including for Mainers, since rates are set on a New England-wide basis. NECEC also includes funds to reduce the cost of electricity further for low-income Mainers.

Al and Lois Howlett

Yarmouth

