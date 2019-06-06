Jake Shimabukuro

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ukelele superstar Jake Shimabukuro chooses cover songs like nobody’s business. His latest record, “The Greatest Day,” includes a scintillating take on The Beatles classic “Eleanor Rigby” as well as a surprising, chilled-out take on New Order’s alternative gem “Bizarre Love Triangle.” Shimabukuro also has plenty of originals to choose from, and he’ll be accompanied by bassist Nolan Verner and guitarist Dave Preston during his midcoast performance. If you can’t make that show, Shimabukuro will also be at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield on Sunday.

The Wailers

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Reggae and The Wailers go hand in hand, and here’s a chance to catch the legendary group live in Portland as they keep Bob Marley’s legacy burning brightly. The Wailers are led by bassist and founding member Aston “FamilyMan” Barrett and include original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey. Other band members are Barrett’s son Aston Jr. and background singer Shema McGregor, daughter of Judy Mowatt and Freddie McGregor. People, get ready to have a jammin’ good time. Want even more reggae? Head to Aura on Thursday for a night of ska and rocksteady from Toots and The Maytals.

Carbon Leaf

8 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $42.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Virginia’s Carbon Leaf has been serving up its signature blend of Celtic, folk, rock, bluegrass and Americana for more than two and a half decades and has 15 albums worth of material to dazzle you with, including the 2004 hit “Life Less Ordinary.” You’ll hear acoustic and electric guitars, fiddle, bass, mandolin, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, pedal steel, accordion and a whole bunch of vocal harmonies from the five-piece band.

Blonde Redhead

8 p.m. Monday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $50 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

Catch a New York-based art-rock trio comprised of Kazu Makino and identical twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace. Blonde Redhead formed in 1993, and its sound has evolved from noise rock to dream pop over the course of nine full-length albums, three EPs and several singles. “3 O’Clock” from 2017 is the most recent release, and it’s home to four hypnotic, ethereal songs.

