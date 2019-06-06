Jalen Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning Thursday to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-3 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs in an Eastern League baseball game at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs (20-34) got a runner to third with one out in the bottom of the 11th but a strikeout and a fly out ended it.

Richmond (21-36) won the final two games of the three-game series. The Sea Dogs open a three-game series against Bowie at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m. Friday.

Miller’s sacrifice fly was to short center, where Jarren Duran moved up to make the catch and threw home on the run. Catcher Jake Romanski made a sweep tag and argued strenuously when the runner was called safe, and Portland Manager Joe Oliver was ejected after coming out to argue and protect his catcher.

The Sea Dogs, down 2-0 for most of the game, tied it with a two-run seventh but were hurt by a lack of clutch hits, stranding 15 runners and going hitless with runners in scoring position.

Portland starter Tanner Houck struck out 11, and allowed runs in the third and fourth innings while delivering more than 100 pitches through seven innings.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th.

