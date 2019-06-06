SOUTH PORTLAND — Noah Lewis pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts Thursday as top-ranked South Portland defeated ninth-seeded Biddeford 3-0 in a Class A South baseball quarterfinal at Wainwright Field.

Gerik Bialorucki and Tyler Small singled in runs as the Red Riots advanced to a semifinal at home Saturday against fourth-ranked Marshwood (12-5).

Lewis also scored in the second inning when Bialorucki was caught in a rundown.

Brady Wildes gave up six hits over six innings for Biddeford (9-9), striking out three and walking one.

FREEPORT 10, WELLS 3: Eriksen Shea had a two-run single to highlight a five-run fifth inning as the third-seeded Falcons (14-3) pulled away from the sixth-seeded Warriors (9-9) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Freeport.

Shea added a double for Freeport, Gabe Wagner had a double and single, and Blaine Cockburn, Anthony Panciocco and Kenton Von Glinsky-Gregoire added multihit games.

Tyler Bridge had a solo home run for Wells in the third.

The Falcons will meet second-seeded Greely in a semifinal Saturday at Cumberland.

GREELY 4, MORSE 0: Connor Sullivan pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts to lift the second-seeded Rangers (13-4) over the seventh-ranked Shipbuilders (10-8) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Cumberland.

Evan Wyman had an RBI single, Brady Nolan added a sacrifice fly and Jake MacDonald scored twice for Greely, which will be home against Freeport in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Jackson Walker pitched five innings for Morse, giving up five hits and striking out four.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jacob Blanchard hit a two-run double in the fourth inning to help fourth-seeded Mountain Valley (14-3) down fifth-ranked Fryeburg Academy (12-5) in six innings in a Class B South quarterfinal at Rumford.

Will Bean and Blanchard had two hits apiece for the Falcons, and Cam Godbois gave up two hits and struck out eight in five innings.

LISBON 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Noah Austin had three hits, including a pair of doubles and four RBI, to lead the top-ranked Greyhounds (17-0) over ninth-seeded Old Orchard Beach (7-11) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Lisbon Falls.

Lisbon, which will be home Saturday against fourth-seeded Monmouth Academy in the semifinals Saturday, scored four times in the fourth inning behind doubles from Austin and Hunter Brissette.

Sean Pratt doubled in Brad Houle in the third inning for Old Orchard Beach.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Trevor Flanagan threw a one-hitter on 83 pitches with four strikeouts and had an RBI single to lead the fourth-seeded Mustangs (14-3) over fifth-ranked Traip Academy (10-7) in a Class C South quarterfinal at Monmouth.

The Mustangs scored their runs in the third, when Cameron Armstrong had a RBI single.

Frankie Driscoll had Traip’s hit in the second.

GREENVILLE 22, FOREST HILLS 3: Chris Caiazzo had three hits to lead the fourth-seeded Lakers (11-6) over fifth-ranked Forest Hills (7-5) in a Class D South quarterfinal at Greenville.

Caleb Snell tripled among two hits, and Sam Lane (double), Jack Morehouse and Nick Caiazzo also had two hits apiece for Greenville, which will be at top-ranked Searsport (12-4) in the semifinals Saturday.

Hunter Cuddy and Brian Snider had hits for the Tigers.

EDWARD LITTLE 8, MT. ARARAT 1: Christian Beliveau hit a three-run double, Austin Brown had a two-run double and Ben Cassidy added an RBI double for the third-seeded Red Eddies (12-5), who took a six-run lead in the second inning and defeated the sixth-ranked Eagles (8-9) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Auburn.

Austin Brown added an RBI single in the sixth and Beliveau scored on a throwing error.

Brown gave up five hits and struck out two.

J.D. Dionne hit a solo home run for Mt. Ararat, which hit into three double plays in the first three innings.

OXFORD HILLS 7, SKOWHEGAN 0: Colton Carson pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts, including two in the final inning, as the top-ranked Vikings (17-0) cruised past eighth-ranked Skowhegan (8-9) in a Class A North quarterfinal at South Paris.

LACROSSE

GREELY 16, BIDDEFORD 3: Ethan Fraser had a game-high six goals for the top-seeded Rangers (10-3), who took a 14-1 halftime lead and coasted past the eighth-seeded Tigers (6-8) in a Class B quarterfinal at Cumberland.

Austin Loveless, Chase Cornwall and Will Schumacher had two goals apiece for Greely, and Schyler Wetmore, Benjamin Hirsh, Devdan Young and Jackson Williams also scored.

Colin Petit had two goals and Brayden Locke added another for Biddeford.

The Rangers will be home Tuesday against fourth-seeded York in the semifinals.

SOCCER

LEWISTON: Bilal Hersi of Lewiston was named the Gatorade Maine Soccer Player of the Year.

Hersi, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior midfielder and forward, finished with 22 goals and 10 assists this past season, leading the Blue Devils to the Class A state title, He also was named first-team All-State and Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference player of the year.

