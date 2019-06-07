FARMINGDALE — Sixth-seeded Sacopee Valley scored two runs in the 10th inning Friday to come away with a 7-6 victory against third-ranked Hall-Dale in a Class C South baseball quarterfinal.

The Hawks (11-6) will take on second-seeded Maranacook in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Readfield.

Sacopee led 5-0 through two innings, including a two-run homer by Dylan Miner, before the Bulldogs (12-5) came back to tie it.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 8, JOHN BAPST 7: Carson Murphy beat the throw home on Eli McCollett’s two-out double to left in the sixth inning, breaking a 7-7 tie as the fourth-seeded Panthers (15-3) beat 12th-ranked John Bapst (8-10) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Waldoboro.

SOFTBALL

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Addie Jameson pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts and the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-2) scored two runs on a bases-loaded error in the fourth inning against the fifth-seeded Mariners (14-4) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Waldoboro.

Lydia Simmons hit two singles and Jameson also singled off Chloe Jones, who tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Oceanside.

Raechel Joyce and Grace Pratt singled for the Mariners.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 19, CAMDEN HILLS 3: Curt Heywood scored five goals as the second-seeded Clippers (9-4) defeated the seventh-ranked Windjammers (6-7) in a Class B quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Charlie Gribel, Andrew Levitt and Kieran McGrath scored as Camden Hills trailed only 5-3 through the second quarter. But Yarmouth collected five unanswered goals in the second period and nine more in the second half.

Anders Corey finished with four goals and two assists, and Michael Guertler added three goals and four assists for Yarmouth.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 12, MT. ARARAT 1: Anna Thornton scored five first-half goals and Abi Thornton added two as the top-ranked Clippers (12-1) opened an 11-0 halftime lead against ninth-seeded Mt. Ararat (6-8) in a Class B quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Katelyn D’Appolonia also scored twice, including Yarmouth’s only goal of the second half. Annie Lowenstein added a goal and four four assists, Natalie Teare had a goal and an assist, and Ehyrn Groothoff, Kyaira Grondin and Bella Solari also scored for the Clippers.

Maddie Kinney answered for the Eagles.

GREELY 17, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Elsa Dean Muncie and Jayme Morrison each had three goals and an assist to lead the third-ranked Rangers (9-4) over sixth-seeded Camden Hills (8-5) in a Class B quarterfinal at Cumberland.

Sam Goldberg and Ellie Holt scored twice, and Katie Bennert, Abby Taylor, Haley Vaccarello, Lotti Ziervogel, Zahria McLean, Megan Beaulieu and Kate Richards also had goals for Greely.

Caroline Contento scored two goals, and Alexia Cazemajou and Anna Gabriel had the others for the Windjammers.

NOTES

Five finalists were chosen by the Maine Softball Coaches Association to become Miss Maine Softball. They are Olivia Albert of Old Town, Kassidy Lessard of Noble, Lanie Perry of Narraguagus, Grace Tutt of Massabesic and Olivia Howe of Thornton Academy.

Voting will take place over the next week, with the winner announced June 20 following the 2 p.m. all-star game, the second of four high school all-star softball games at Colby College.

