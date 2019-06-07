CUMBERLAND — Third-seeded Freeport took an early 3-0 lead and held on to knock off second-seeded Greely 4-2 in a Class B South baseball semifinal Saturday.

Anthony Panciocco hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first. In the second, Eriksen Shea doubled and eventually scored on Liam Holt’s squeeze bunt.

Freeport pitcher Shea Wagner held Greely scoreless until the fourth, when Brady Nolin hit a two-run homer.

Nolin also made two terrific defensive plays.

Freeport (15-3) got an unearned run in the sixth against Greely ace Will Neleski, thanks to a throwing error.

That loomed large when Greely (13-5) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Wagner got one out, then gave way to freshman Blaine Cockburn, who induced a foul popout and struck out Jake MacDonald to send the Falcons (15-3) to the regional final Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College against top-seeded York (16-2).

YORK 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 5: Jake Sullivan singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the top-seeded Wildcats (16-2) a win over the fourth-seeded Falcons (14-4) in a Class B South semifinal in York.

Shane Pidgeon hit a two-run homer for York, which advanced to face No. 3 Freeport in the regional final at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.

SCARBOROUGH 3, FALMOUTH 1: Nick Thompson pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks, and the third-seeded Red Storm (14-4) scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning to beat the Yachtsmen (11-8) in a Class A South semifinal in Scarborough.

Noah Frink had two hits for Scarborough, which will play No. 1 South Portland at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College.

Garrett Tracy threw a six-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks for Falmouth, which got two hits from Ike Kiely and an RBI from Sam Manganello.

LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 16, WINDHAM 5: Fifth-seeded Falmouth (9-5) scored the first five goals and never looked back en route to a Class A North semifinal victory at No. 1 Windham.

The Yachtsmen stretched their lead to 9-1 at halftime and 13-2 after three quarters.

Wyatt Kerr had four goals and three assists, Peter Alexander added three goals, and Iyendae St. Louis and Reilly Tucker each recorded two goals and three assists for Falmouth, which will play at No. 2 Portland (12-1) in the regional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Windham (11-2) got two goals from Travis Brown and 16 saves from Ben Elliott.

WAYNFLETE 18, LAKE REGION 2: Harry Millspaugh had five goals and three assists, and Zane Moorhead also scored five times as the third-seeded Flyers (10-3) downed the sixth-seeded Lakers (6-7) in a Class C quarterfinal at Portland.

Oliver Burdick chipped in with three goals and two assists, Sam Whipple scored two goals, and Mitchell Adams had a goal and seven assists. Miles Lipton and Liam Feeney also scored for Waynflete, which led 11-2 at halftime.

The Flyers will visit second-seeded North Yarmouth Academy in the semifinals.

Peter Vigna and Nate Bragdon-Clements scored for Lake Region.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, KENNEBUNK 1: Sam Edborg collected four goals and two assists, and Gavin Tanis added two goals and two assists as the second-seeded Trojans (13-1) cruised past the sixth-seeded Rams (7-7) in a Class A South semifinal at Saco.

CJ Labreck also scored twice. Colby Bolduc and Anthony Bracamonte were the other goal scorers for the Trojans.

Jake Sullivan got the only goal for Kennebunk. Jacek Kudas made 16 saves.

PORTLAND 10, LEWISTON 9: Evan Bay scored three goals, and Cyrus MacCachran, Niko Leavitt and Grant Jacobson added two goals apiece as the second-seeded Bulldogs (12-1) erased a 5-2 first-quarter deficit against the third-seeded Blue Devils (10-4) in a Class A North semifinal at Portland.

