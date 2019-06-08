Costs are for adult non-residents; discounts for adult residents vary. Admission is $1 for children ages 5-11, free for children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and over. Parks are generally open from 9 a.m. to sunset daily.

For more information, go to maine.gov.

Central Maine

Lake St. George State Park

WHERE: 278 Belfast Augusta Road, Liberty

PHONE: (207) 589-4255

COST: $7

AMENITIES: Swimming, hiking, camping, picnic area with grills, play area

Western Maine

Androscoggin Riverlands

WHERE: Center Bridge Road off Route 4, Turner

PHONE: (207) 988-4104

COST: Free

AMENITIES: 12 miles of multi-use trails and more for hiking or biking, canoeing, kayaking, ATVs

Bald Mountain Public Land

WHERE: Access from Bald Mountain Road, Oquossoc

PHONE: (207) 778-8231

COST: Free

AMENITIES: One-mile summit trail with panoramic views, boating and fishing, more than 200 species of wildlife

Bigelow Preserve Public Land

WHERE: Access off Route 27, Carrabassett

PHONE: (207) 778-8231

COST: Free

AMENITIES: Hiking trails (including portion of Appalachian Trail), fishing, swimming, camping

Grafton Notch State Park/Mahoosuc Public Lands

WHERE: 1941 Bear River Road, Newry; access to Mahoosuc from Sunday River Road, Bethel

PHONE: (207) 778-8231

COST: $3 for Grafton Notch

AMENITIES: Backcountry hiking (includes A.T.), camping, waterfalls, gorge, picnic area

Mount Blue State Park

WHERE: 299 Center Hill Road, Weld

PHONE: (207) 585-2347

COST: $7

AMENITIES: Hiking, biking, swimming, picknicking, camping

Range Pond State Park

WHERE: Off Empire Road, Poland

PHONE: (207) 998-4104

COST: $8

AMENITIES: Surfaced promenade, sandy beach, water sports, hiking

Rangeley Lake State Park

WHERE: South Shore Drive, Rangeley

PHONE: (207) 864-3858

COST: $6

AMENITIES: Swimming, hiking, lakeside camping with picnic area, playground and boat launch

Swans Falls Campground

WHERE: 198 Swans Falls Road, Fryeburg

PHONE: (207) 935-3395

COST: $15 per person to camp

AMENITIES: Tent sites along Saco River, canoeing, kayaking, hiking

Greater Portland

Bradbury Mountain State Park

WHERE: 528 Hallowell Road, Pownal

PHONE: (207) 688-4712

COST: $6

AMENITIES: Hiking trails, campsites, playground, picnic area, showers

Crescent Beach State Park

WHERE: 66 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth

PHONE: (207) 799-5871

COST: $8

AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming and water sports, picnic tables and grills, snack bar, bathhouse, playground

Mackworth Island

WHERE: Andrews Avenue access road off Route 1, Falmouth

PHONE: (207) 688-4712

COST: $4

AMENITIES: 1.25-mile trail around 100-acre island, fairy village, small beaches

Sebago Lake State Park

WHERE: 11 Park Access Road, Casco

PHONE: (207) 693-6613

COST: $8

AMENITIES: Sandy beaches, swimming, woodland hiking, camping

Scarborough Beach

WHERE: 414 Black Point Road, Scarborough

PHONE: (207) 883-2416

COST: $8

AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, limited parking

Two Lights State Park

WHERE: 7 Tower Drive, Cape Elizabeth

PHONE: (207) 799-5871

COST: $7

AMENITIES: Rocky coast, twin ligthhouses (not open to public), picnic tables

Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park

WHERE: 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport

PHONE: (207) 865-4465

COST: $6

AMENITIES: Trail walking, including along the coast, shelter and picnic area

York County

Ferry Beach State Park

WHERE: 95 Bayview Road, Saco

PHONE: (207) 283-0067

COST: $7

AMENITIES: Sandy beach, swimming, nature trails, picnic area

Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park

WHERE: 28 Oldfields Road, South Berwick

PHONE: (207) 384-5160

COST: $4

AMENITIES: 165-acre forest along Salmon Falls River with hiking trails, picnic facilities

