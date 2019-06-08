BOWDOIN — A woman walking along a road in Bowdoin was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after she was hit by a car Friday night.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Raquel Lee of Bowdoin had been walking on Doughty Road.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said police believe she was struck by a 2004 Honda Pilot driven by Pauline Cloutier, 36, of Bowdoin. Cloutier was headed west on Doughty Road toward Meadow Road.

The woman was treated by Lisbon Emergency and Bowdoin EMS personnel before she was transported to the Lewiston hospital. Strout said as of Saturday morning she was in stable condition.

A call to CMMC for an update on Lee’s status was not returned.

“It appears that the setting sun played a role in this crash, which is still under investigation,” Strout said. “Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors at this point.”

Any charges, if warranted, are pending the investigation, Strout said.

