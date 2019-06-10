PRINCETON — Authorities say they’ve charged a 21-year-old man with several crimes including arson following a high-speed chase in Washington County.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office says James Berube has also been charged with burglary and aggravated assault. Fire marshals say Monday that Berube broke into a home in Baileyville, tied up the homeowner and stole her pickup truck.
Berube is charged with leading police on a car chase before ditching the vehicle and escaping in the woods. Police say Berube was later arrested at a truck stop in Trenton.
WCSH-TV reports Berube made a first court appearance on Monday. He’s being held on $85,000 cash bail and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear who will be representing him in the court case.
