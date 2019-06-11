FARMINGTON — The state has dismissed charges against a Kingfield woman who police said was the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on July 8, 2018, on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

Danielle Larochelle, 31, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence resulting in death in January.

“We dismissed the case without prejudice because we found additional evidence that needs to be investigated,” Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said Monday.

The dismissal without prejudice means the state can refile charges in the case.

Larochelle was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo on the West Kingfield Road when the vehicle left the road and struck trees at about 10:10 p.m. July 8, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said last year. One of her three passengers, Nicholas Shurtleff, 25, of Strong was ejected from the car and died at the scene. When the accident occurred, the other passengers were Patrick Wyman, 23, and Benjamin Bowman, 22, both of Kingfield.

Larochelle told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.219, which is more than two times the legal limit of 0.08, according to a written statement from the Sheriff’s Office in August. She was arrested in August on the OUI resulting in death charge. She was later indicted on the additional manslaughter charge in January.

Justice Bruce C. Mallonee denied a motion May 28 to suppress evidence derived from interaction with law enforcement following the crash at a Farmington hospital. Larochelle is represented by defense attorneys Jesse James Ian Archer and James Howaniec, of the Lewiston/Auburn area. A hearing on the motion was held May 17 at Franklin County Superior Court.

